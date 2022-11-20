The eatery, on Whitham Road, Broomhill, is a must-visit for people who want to try some delicious authentic Thai food in a setting that is also true to that Southeast Asian country.

I visited the restaurant for the first time with my partner, Tom, on a Saturday evening and we were shown to our cosy corner table, next to a beautiful wall adorned with flowers and photos of smiling people. Upon selecting our starters and main meals from the menu it wasn’t long before we were smiling too. My meal was vegetable spring rolls (£5.80) followed by a fresh ginger stir fry with vegetables and jasmine rice (£11.95). Tom had chicken Thai meatballs (£6.50) and then a chicken red curry which was also served with jasmine rice (£12.95).

They say that you first eat with your eyes, and nowhere is this more true than in this restaurant. Every one of the four plates that were placed in front of us looked incredible, from the thoughtful heart-shaped sauce dishes to the beautifully sculpted vegetable accompaniments.

Each dish was very inviting, and when we took the first bites of each of our courses we had it confirmed that these were not just pretty plates but extremely delicious ones too. We could tell straight away that these are all freshly made dishes, homemade and created with exceptional ingredients and lots of care.

The vegetable spring rolls were a light and sweet mixture of traditional ingredients – shredded white cabbage, carrots and cellophane noodles – wrapped in a thin deep fried pastry that gave that crunch we all associate with the perfect spring roll. The sweet chilli sauce it came with gave the dish an extra kick and depth of flavour.

The fresh ginger stir fry was as fragrant and refreshing as I expected. The chunky vegetables were cooked perfectly, and the flavours were elevated by the ginger, a unique and spicy flowering plant native to Southeast Asia.

Tom was equally impressed by his food. With both of his dishes, he complimented the tender and plentiful chicken, and said the sweet and spicy tamarind plum sugar and chilli flake sauce which was served with his starter was moreish and tasty.

His main course was smooth and silky, with a spicy kick. Cooked with red chilli paste, aubergine, mixed peppers and coconut milk, he also found his dish to be flavoursome, filling and refreshing. In fact, he said overall that this was the best Thai restaurant he has ever been to.

One additional thing I must note is that the portions were very generous so I would recommend ensuring you are properly hungry before you visit – I can guarantee you will be leaving very satisfied indeed. With two alcoholic drinks, our final bill was a very pleasing £47.50.

