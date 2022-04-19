The fast food restaurant chain is now adding Walkers crisps as a topping option.

It will cost 20p extra to add the crunchy snack to sandwiches, wraps or salads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy O’Toole, a Michelin-trained chef and ‘Potato Queen’ of TikTok, has been appointed Subway®’s first Crisp Sandwich Sommelier. The new role has been created in partnership with Walkers to advise the British public on the art of creating the perfect crisp sandwich, after a scientific study revealed the top crisp and sandwich flavour pairings.

But the ‘speciality’ crisp sandwich won't be around for long as it's only available until May 23.

You can pick up a crisp sandwich at any of Subway’s 27 restaurants in Sheffield.

The special offer comes as the restaurant chain has also appointed a ‘crisp sandwich sommelier’ in partnership with Walkers to educate customers on the art of creating the perfect crisp sarnie.

Poppy O’Toole, a Michelin-trained chef and the ‘Potato Queen’ of TikTok, landed the top role as a result of her deep love of crisp sandwiches, her passion for finding the perfect flavour pairings and knowledge of techniques to achieve the most pleasing texture combinations.

Poppy O’Toole, a Michelin-trained chef and ‘Potato Queen’ of TikTok, has been appointed Subway®’s first Crisp Sandwich Sommelier. The new role has been created in partnership with Walkers to advise the British public on the art of creating the perfect crisp sandwich, after a scientific study revealed the top crisp and sandwich flavour pairings.

Like many others, when Poppy lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic which swept across the world, her dream of being a chef was in tatters until she discovered TikTok.

Now 28-year-old star, known as the ‘Potato Queen’ of TikTok, has amassed over 2.1 million followers and teaches her fans how to make everything from crisp sandwiches to perfect roasted potatoes.

In her new role, Poppy will be making lunchtime visits to Subway restaurants to educate guests about the perfect Walkers crisps flavour combinations to add to their Subs as well providing expert advice on crisp layering techniques.

She’ll be on hand to answer everything you need to know about adding crunch to your lunch.

Poppy said she was honoured to take on the role and added the crisp sandwich has “evolved and is now a delicacy in its own right.”

The sandwich chain also announced new research overseen by leading food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond, held at the University of Chester, which reveals the top 10 crisps and sandwiches flavour pairings.

The top three were Chicken Tikka and Ready Salted Crisps, Tuna Mayonnaise and Prawn Cocktail Crisps and Meatball and Ready Salted Crisps.

Opinion

At first it may seem an odd choice for a restaurant chain to start offering crisps as a filling option for a sandwich.

There is a school of thought that crisp sandwiches are consumed only when the cupboards are empty of all other options, or at the end of a late night drinking session when switching on the oven to rustle something up seems a. a bit of a faff, and b. downright dangerous.

But in reality, how many of us drop a few crisps onto a sandwich we have made at home? For me, pretty much every lunch time.

So Subway’s decision to offer this as a topping option actually makes sense.

Judging by the reaction from social media, a lot of customers are leaving happy with the crunchy addition to their sandwiches.