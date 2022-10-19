The Sheffield Steel City Beer & Cider Festival, organised by the Sheffield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, is returning to Kelham Island Museum for the 46th annual event from Wednesday, October 19, to Saturday, October 22.

This will be the first time the festival has run since 2019, and the organisers have pulled out all the stops as there will be more than 300 different varieties of drinks to try.

Elliott Green, festival press officer, said: "This is going to be a really special year for the beer festival.

“We've had three years without one now but we've been working on feedback from the last festival and have been busy planning a bigger and better festival this year.

“We are delighted to be back in the great surroundings of Kelham Island Museum too.

"There will be over 300 beers and ciders to choose from, fantastic live entertainment, and some delicious food offerings. We also have Henderson's Relish sponsoring our half pint glasses, so people will definitely want to get there hands on one of those!"

Entry prices include a £3 deposit for the glass and £5 in beer tokens.

Follow @sheffbeerfest on social media for more information.