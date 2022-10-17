Tonco, in Sharrow Vale; The Orange Bird, in Hillsborough; and Bench, in Nether Edge, were all recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022, the winners of which have just been published. They were the three runners-up in the ‘north’ region for the title of ‘Best Restaurant’, as voted for by readers of the popular monthly newspaper supplement.

Roots in York won the category, with three runners-up being selected in each of the nine regions of the UK and Sheffield accounting for all three runners-up spots in the north of England.

Tonco, Sharrow Vale

Anne Horner from The Orange Bird on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield. It has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Every neighourhood should have a Tonco,” said the OFM, going on to praise the variety and quality of small plates served up at the restaurant on Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale Road, from squid, kohlrabi and preserved lemon to grilled beans with crisp lamb breast.

Food Review: Tonco is one happy plateful of surprises after another

The Orange Bird, Hillsborough

The Orange Bird on Middlewood Road was hailed as a ‘local joint’ which ‘brings the heat’. The OFM complimented the South African-inspired menu, cooked on a braai, picking out treats including caramelised aubergine and seaweed sambal, Durban curry and peri-peri chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonco owners Joe Shrewsbury and Flo Russell. The restaurant, based on Dyson Place off Sharrowvale Road, in Sheffield, has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Photo: Danni Maibaum

Bench, Nether Edge

This small restaurant on Nether Edge Road was described as a ‘near-perfect neighbourhood joint’ thanks to a combination of friendly staff, small mark-ups on natural wine and its ‘clever’ seasonal small plates menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Wakelin and Tom Aronica (Ronnie) pictured at Bench in Nether Edge, Sheffield. It has been recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards as one of the best restaurants in the UK. Picture: Geoff Jones

There was also recognition in the awards for The Mowbray in Neepsend, which was one of the runners-up in the ‘Best Sunday Lunch’ category.