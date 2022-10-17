Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022: Sheffield restaurants Tonco, Bench and Orange Bird named among UK's best
Three Sheffield restaurants are celebrating after being named among the best in the UK.
Tonco, in Sharrow Vale; The Orange Bird, in Hillsborough; and Bench, in Nether Edge, were all recognised in the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022, the winners of which have just been published. They were the three runners-up in the ‘north’ region for the title of ‘Best Restaurant’, as voted for by readers of the popular monthly newspaper supplement.
Roots in York won the category, with three runners-up being selected in each of the nine regions of the UK and Sheffield accounting for all three runners-up spots in the north of England.
Tonco, Sharrow Vale
Most Popular
“Every neighourhood should have a Tonco,” said the OFM, going on to praise the variety and quality of small plates served up at the restaurant on Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale Road, from squid, kohlrabi and preserved lemon to grilled beans with crisp lamb breast.
The Orange Bird, Hillsborough
The Orange Bird on Middlewood Road was hailed as a ‘local joint’ which ‘brings the heat’. The OFM complimented the South African-inspired menu, cooked on a braai, picking out treats including caramelised aubergine and seaweed sambal, Durban curry and peri-peri chicken.
Orange Bird Sheffield: Neighbourhood restaurant's dishes wow with incredible flavours and is jewel in Hillsborough's crown
Bench, Nether Edge
This small restaurant on Nether Edge Road was described as a ‘near-perfect neighbourhood joint’ thanks to a combination of friendly staff, small mark-ups on natural wine and its ‘clever’ seasonal small plates menu.
Food Review: Bench restaurant, Nether Edge, Sheffield - 'Classy Bench presses all the right buttons'
There was also recognition in the awards for The Mowbray in Neepsend, which was one of the runners-up in the ‘Best Sunday Lunch’ category.