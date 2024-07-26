Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuck into some good food while listening to live sets from DJs in Sheffield this weekend.

Steam Kitchen Street Food Market is returning this weekend to Steamworks, on Randall Street, in Little Sheffield.

It comes at the same time as Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park - a music event which is expected to attract tens of thousands of people over the next three days as headliners including Snow Patrol and Jamie T take to the stage.

For those visitors who are eager to explore a bit more of the city, this street food market will offer just that. This month, the 11,000 square foot event space will be welcoming vendors inspired by cuisines from across the world, from China to the Caribbean.

The Steamworks is a new event space in Highfield, Sheffield. Photo credit: Hoop Light Media | Hoop Light Media

The event is expected to be equally popular with those who are skipping out on the city’s biggest music festival, and instead enjoying the more relaxed atmosphere at the dog-friendly venue.

Live music on Friday and Saturday will bring the party vibes to Little Sheffield. On Friday, Olly Bradley will be playing a DJ set, and Saturday will see Andy H and Stoaty take to the stage.

The free-entry food market will run from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, July 26; noon to 11pm on Saturday, and noon to 8pm on Sunday.

The event promises vegetarian and vegan, and gluten free offerings. Children are also welcome until 8pm each day.

Families can even enjoy free kids’ activities on the Sunday, creating a feel-good community atmosphere.

This month’s traders are:

Clapping Seoul – Korean corn dogs

De Boeuf – Steak & Fries

Siu Mai Bar – Chinese Dim Sum

Caribindi – Caribbean & South Asian Fusion

St Marcino – Gryros & Shawarma

The Brownie Boss – Brownie, cookies & ice cream

Coffee Synthesis