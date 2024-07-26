Steamworks: Sheffield’s indie street food market to host live DJ sets on Tramlines weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steam Kitchen Street Food Market is returning this weekend to Steamworks, on Randall Street, in Little Sheffield.
It comes at the same time as Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park - a music event which is expected to attract tens of thousands of people over the next three days as headliners including Snow Patrol and Jamie T take to the stage.
For those visitors who are eager to explore a bit more of the city, this street food market will offer just that. This month, the 11,000 square foot event space will be welcoming vendors inspired by cuisines from across the world, from China to the Caribbean.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
The event is expected to be equally popular with those who are skipping out on the city’s biggest music festival, and instead enjoying the more relaxed atmosphere at the dog-friendly venue.
Live music on Friday and Saturday will bring the party vibes to Little Sheffield. On Friday, Olly Bradley will be playing a DJ set, and Saturday will see Andy H and Stoaty take to the stage.
The free-entry food market will run from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, July 26; noon to 11pm on Saturday, and noon to 8pm on Sunday.
The event promises vegetarian and vegan, and gluten free offerings. Children are also welcome until 8pm each day.
Families can even enjoy free kids’ activities on the Sunday, creating a feel-good community atmosphere.
This month’s traders are:
- Clapping Seoul – Korean corn dogs
- De Boeuf – Steak & Fries
- Siu Mai Bar – Chinese Dim Sum
- Caribindi – Caribbean & South Asian Fusion
- St Marcino – Gryros & Shawarma
- The Brownie Boss – Brownie, cookies & ice cream
- Coffee Synthesis
For more information, please click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.