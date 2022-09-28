An Indian restaurant is a go-to favourite for many when looking for a meal to enjoy out – and you’ll find some of the best curry in Sheffield at The Vine Indian Cuisine.

Housed within an impressive 18th century former public house in Mosborough, and having just undergone a renovation, the restaurant is stylish and welcoming – and the food served there is unique and moreish.

Food review of The Vine Indian Cuisine in mosborough. Picture Scott Merrylees

I attended one particularly busy Saturday night with my partner, Tom. Most tables were full and the atmosphere was lively, an indication of the quality of the food served.

We made our choices from the broad and extensive menu, with Tom choosing the mixed kebab (£4.20) for starter followed by the chicken naga (£9.50) for main. I chose the garlic mushroom puree (£3.90) for starter and the saag paneer (£6.90) as a main. We also shared a portion of pilau rice (£3.20) and a garlic naan (£3.50) to accompany our mains.

All of the food served to us was extremely enjoyable. It was clear that it had been freshly prepared with some of the best ingredients on offer. As a vegetarian, I appreciated the diverse range of vegetable-based dishes and found a rare treat in a starter I had never had in an Indian establishment before.

The pastry which encased the garlic mushrooms was light and crisp, and the earthy mushroom taste was beautifully complimented by the sweeter garlic sauce. Tom equally enjoyed his mixed kebab and said that the (large) spicy onion bhaji was a highlight.

Food review of The Vine Indian Cuisine in mosborough. Picture Scott Merrylees

The mains were also delicious. My saag paneer, which is Indian cheese cooked with spinach, had a pleasing and plentiful ratio of cheese to spinach and I enjoyed the contrast of the soft cheese and spinach with the crunch of the fresh onions, which in turn added extra flavour.

As a fan of spice, Tom enjoyed his chicken naga – which is a popular house special. This was a chicken tikka with a difference, cooked with tomato, onion, capsicum, exotic herbs and fairly hot spices. He appreciated these unique flavours, which were unlike anything found at other restaurants, as well as the tender and perfectly cooked chicken.

As well as great food, the service we received also was impeccable - with every staff member tending to us quickly, politely and with a smile. It may have been busy, but we felt as though our custom was valued.

We discovered during our visit that The Vine, School Street, Mosborough, really is a family business. I chatted to Mohammed Hussain, known as Mo, who takes charge of the front of house while his father Muktar Ali, known as Ali, cooks the food. He told me that they aim to make sure every customer leaves happy and returns, and we certainly will.

Food review of The Vine Indian Cuisine in mosborough. Picture Scott Merrylees