It’s the latest Greene King pub in South Yorkshire to undergo a transformation.

A popular pub in Rotherham has reopened to the public following a six-figure renovation.

Sir Jack, on Moorhead Way, in Bramley, officially welcomed customers back on Friday, June 7, as the pub and its adjoining soft-play centre Wacky Warehouse unveiled its new look.

Sir Jack closed its doors at the beginning of May and reopened following completion of major works both inside and out, reaffirming the Bramley pub as a central community space.

Sir Jack, in Bramley, Rotherham, has reopened after a huge refurbishment to the pub and adjoining soft-play area.

Martin Jones-South, general manager of the Sir Jack said: “Our team at Sir Jack is excited to be re-establishing ourselves as a pub that is at the heart of the community and can’t wait to welcome back both new and old customers to showcase our improved offering.

“The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our new facilities.”

The inside has received a complete makeover, including new furniture, contemporary décor and upgraded restrooms. With a brighter colour scheme and modern facilities throughout, the pub is now a welcoming environment for people of all ages to come together and enjoy the new and improved space.

Wacky Warehouse, a soft-play centre next to Sir Jack pub, has been refurbished for the first time since opening in Rotherham,

The site also boasts an open plan layout with a vibrant and fresh design and is now zoned into three different areas – a bar area, sports area, and restaurant to cater to all guests.

For the first time since opening, the adjoining Wacky Warehouse space has also been completely revamped with the party area receiving an entire rebuild. The welcoming space will now let families celebrate their little one’s milestones in an enhanced environment, making sure guests have the best party experience from start to finish.

New items have also been added onto the drinks menu at the South Yorkshire boozer.

The ‘grown-ups’ area has also undergone a major upgrade, with free Wi-Fi and a refreshed café. Adults can enjoy a coffee and cake while the kids explore the new play areas, making for an enjoyable afternoon for all the family.

The outdoor area has been refurbished, with a new covered canopy, improved comfortable seating, mood lighting and upgraded heating, meaning guests can enjoy this perfect spot with a drink or a bite to eat whatever the weather.

The pub serves an extensive breakfast menu from 9am every day and will also retain the same popular all-day food menu that the community knows and loves, including its famous carvery serving a variety of delicious meats, golden roasties and home-made light and fluffy Yorkshire puddings.

Its modern interior makes it a welcoming environment for all generations.

The drinks menu now includes local favourites such as Greene King IPA, Abbott and Old Speckled Hen, as well as a range of spirits, wines, and cocktails, mocktails, plus alcohol-free options.

The pub is registered on the Greene King Sports app, meaning sports lovers can enjoy 10 per cent off all drinks on match days. With multiple TVs offering Sky and TNT Sport, the pub will be showing all major matches for fans to enjoy, including all Euros and boxing fixtures.