Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One South Yorkshire pub is set to benefit from a facelift

A Rotherham pub and carvery has shut its doors this week, but there’s no need to worry as it's set to reopen later this year following some heavy investment.

Sir Jack Pub & Carvery, on Moorhead Way, in Bramley, officially closed on Monday May 6 as it prepared to undergo a six-figure investment, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wacky Warehouse on site shut earlier this year, and now the premises will be refreshed by a “significant” renovation, both internally and externally.

Sir Jack Pub & Carvery, in Bramley, closed this week in anticipation of a six-figure renovation, both internally and externally.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails Greene King has unveiled many plans to renovate its pubs, including the Shepley Spitfire, in Totley, which officially re-opened today (May 9) after a £360,000 investment.