Sir Jack pub: Greene King shuts doors of Rotherham boozer - but not for long
A Rotherham pub and carvery has shut its doors this week, but there’s no need to worry as it's set to reopen later this year following some heavy investment.
Sir Jack Pub & Carvery, on Moorhead Way, in Bramley, officially closed on Monday May 6 as it prepared to undergo a six-figure investment, a spokesperson has confirmed.
The Wacky Warehouse on site shut earlier this year, and now the premises will be refreshed by a “significant” renovation, both internally and externally.
Greene King has unveiled many plans to renovate its pubs, including the Shepley Spitfire, in Totley, which officially re-opened today (May 9) after a £360,000 investment.
Sir Jack is set to re-open in June, with more details to be announced. To keep up-to-date on its refurbishment, visit the site’s Facebook page here.
