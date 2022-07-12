MOJO first opened in October last year and customers have been enjoying the award-winning cocktails and rock n’ roll inspired decor throughout the colder seasons.

But now the summer months are with us – and with the country enjoying a heatwave – the bar has recently opened up their ‘hidden gem’ -a rooftop bar terrace.

The bar is a sun trap.

The bar owners claim it is the largest in the city and described it as an ‘incredible sun trap’ tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city that can seat up to 40 people and enjoys fantastic views across the city.

Martin Greenhow, managing director of MOJO, said: “It’s about time Sheffield had a decent rooftop bar and is a unique, outdoor space. We may be a party bar by night, but the terrace is the ultimate spot to soak up the sun all day and evening, with a cocktail in one hand and a slice of freshly made pizza in the other.”

The entire first floor including the terrace has a capacity of up to 140 guests and it can be hired for private parties.

Inside MOJO.