The Boom Battle Bar (BBB) opened in the leisure section of The Moor’s shopping complex, next to The Light cinema, last Wednesday, July 6.

A spokesperson for the bar has previously said that ‘North of £1 million’ is to be spend on the venue, which will create 40 jobs, combining a ‘premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming.’

The battleground with consist of five augmented reality darts booths; two axe throwing lanes; beer pong tables; American pool; shuffleboard; indoor ice curling; hammerschlagen; arcades; mini golf; karaoke hubs and the Sheffield site will also premier their newest game battle baseball batting cage, which will be an interactive points scoring experience to bash some balls.

The Sheffield Boom Bites kitchen, will serve a range of dishes including Boom buffalo chicken wings and cauliflower bites, with flavours suited to all tastes.

Diners will able to feel the heat with their fiery hot flavour or take a subtler approach with raspberry scotch bonnet or traditional barbeque.

As well as a new menu, the Boom bar will be home to a selection of wines, spirits, draught beers and themed cocktails from a ‘ping pong colada’ to a ‘hole in one,’ which will feature a frozen golf ball inside.

Here’s a first look inside the new bar.

1. Inside the Boom Battle Bar Boom Battle Bar has opened its doors in Sheffield at The Light Cinema complex on The Moor Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Crazy golf You'll have to negotiate plenty of obstacles to get the ball in the hole. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Feel the boom Inside the bar. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Boom Battle Bar has opened its doors in Sheffield at The Light Cinema complex on The Moor Here's a first look inside. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales