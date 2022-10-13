Cubana’s brand new rum menu – which has just been unveiled – has now confirmed the Sheffield venue as a world leader in the spirit according to global rum ambassador Ian. A. V. Burrell.

The acclaimed rum connoisseur and founder of the world’s first festival dedicated to the spirit said Leopold Square’s Cubana now has “one of the world’s best rum menus and rum lists.”

Cubana has been flying the flag for rum since they unveiled their first rum menu in 2016 and, in 2019, they hit the national headlines for selling the most expensive tipple of its kind in the country – the £250 per shot Havana Club 1519.

But its brand new menu has now taken things to another level and turned the venue into a true UK leader.

Ian. A. V. Burrell added that it is undoubtedly “the most comprehensive list – with full tasting notes and full bottles – in the country” he says.

Rising rum sales have been closing the gap on gin in the UK for the past few years with Cubana leading the charge in our region.

Toasting the success of the world-beating new rum menu (from left to right) Cubana co-owner Adrian Bagnoli, Ian A. V. Burrell and the writers of the new menu Ricardo Correia and Ethan Fellows.

Researching and writing the menu has been headed up by Cubana managers Ricardo Correia and Ethan Fellows.

They tested a staggering 600 varieties – just 305 made the final cut.

Ricardo said: “There’s no doubt putting together our latest Rum collection has been a mammoth undertaking but rum is now such a big part of Cubana’s DNA we had to ensure we produced the very best. To be hailed the most extensive in the UK is a great honour for us. We already attract visitors from right around the country and that’s only set to increase as we unveil our latest collection.”

Cubana’s first rum menu was voted the UK’s best by the industry in 2016.

Cubana host their rum tasting event, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 6th October 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The bar’s extensive rum collection has been sourced from right around the globe - from Cuba and all over the Caribbean to more surprising places such as Japan and Germany. Some of the rarer bottles have been bought at private auction.

Cubana co-owner Adrian Bagnoli said: “It’s such fantastic news to finally unveil our new menu. I have to give special thanks to the team that have put their heart and soul into producing something that’s already the talk of the industry.”

Cubana Tapas Bar is situated at Unit 4 Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG. Bookings can be made on 0114 276 0475. More info from www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk