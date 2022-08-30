Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such venues are places where you essentially make a bit more of an effort to go to rather than just popping down to the local.

As well as having a loyal customer base, they tend to attract people from far and wide because they offer something extra or a bit different.

The Steel City has an abundance of destination pubs, just drift west or south from the centre and feel liberated as the city, it's streets and buildings, peel away and the Peak District comes into view.

The Nag's Head pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many hidden gems nestled within those green, rolling hills.

One such gem is the Wisewood Inn at Loxley, which I visited last week for a food and drink review.

There is a quiet buzz about the place in this part of Sheffield with many people declaring it as the best place to get a decent pint in the city.

The food isn't half bad either.

Pie at the Wisewood.

There is a welcoming atmosphere when you first set foot in the place and it is nicely decorated with some nice rural touches including antler light fittings and chandeliers.

The venue is also sectioned off into a drinking side, and an eating side, which allows for two different gastropub experiences in one.

For starters I went for a shared baked camembert with warm crusty bread.

For the main I ordered the meat and potato pie. The crusty pastry with succulent chunks of beef and potato, accompanied by homemade cooked chips, were to die for.

The pub also brews it’s very own ales on site and i would highly recommend the Black Dog – a sweet and roasty milk stout that complimented the pie.

The Wisewood also benefits from a huge beer garden overlooking the Loxley Valley.

The valley is essentially 'destination pub central' as the nearby Admiral Rodney, Nag’s Head, Plough and Old Horns Inn can all be visited as part of a scenic round walk.

It is fairly easy to get to too. Just hop on the tram, get off at Malin Bridge, head off up Loxley Road and there you are.