For 140 years now, the people of Sheffield have been improving their meals with the unmistakeable taste of Henderson’s Relish.

‘Hendo’s’, as it’s affectionately known, is arguably one of the Steel City’s greatest creations.

Created by Sheffield grocer Henry Henderson, the first batch was developed at his home in Green Lane all the way back in 1885, with the recipe remaining a closely guarded secret ever since.

And in those 140, the city has become obsessed, throwing a splash of the dark stuff on everything from cheese on toast to a packet of crisps.

Sheffield College students were invited to take part in a cooking competition as Henderson's Relish celebrates its 140th anniversary. | NW

It’s even made its way onto the international stage, with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders described Hendo’s as ‘like Worcester Sauce, but one million times better’, while golfer Danny Willetts chose cottage pie with Henderson's Relish as the starter for his Masters Champions Dinner in 2017.

So to celebrate an incredible century, bosses behind the incredible sauce called on students at Sheffield College to make some exciting original dishes, imbued with Hendo’s goodness.

During a competition held at the college’s Silver Plate restaurant on October 15, judges tasted everything from Henderson’s spiced duck, pie and even chocolate fondant and meringue.

Henderson’s general manager, Matt Davies, said: “If I had £1 for each different dish that Sheffield people tell me needs Henderson’s Relish, I’d have retired years ago.

“Sheffielders use Henderson’s Relish with everything, which makes this competition a special challenge for the next generation of the city’s chefs.”

A number of categories were awarded, including creativity, teamwork, Sheffield heritage and finally an overall award described as a signature dish.

Judges, made up of local business representatives, described it as some of the ‘best cooking and best work’ effort they’ve seen from people so young, adding that it was of restaurant quality with the students being incredibly sociable.

“To have them conversations has been amazing, so has the cooking and the cleanliness in the kitchens,” one added ahead of the awards ceremony.

Everyone who took part was handed a certificate, while three exceptional teams took home a Hendo’s goody bag and got to shake hands with owners Simon Freeman and Julia Waxman.

“It’s been fantastic, great seeing all the students who are so young but so talented,” Simon told The Star.

Julia added: “It’s their enthusiasm - it was infectious, the way they talk about the food and what they’ve created. It’s wonderful.”

Len Unwin, curriculum team leader for Catering and Hospitality, beamed with pride after the awards were handed out.

“It’s been about what they’ve learned,” he explained.

“I hate the word journey, but it really has [been] - all the dishes were their concepts, their recipes, we’ve just helped tweak and polish a few, but it really is there work.

“They’ve overcome a lot of mistakes and challenges, but that’s how you learn.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Henderson's released limited-edition bottles inspired by old labels. | NW

This event comes after multiple others organised by Henderson’s to celebrate their anniversary year, including a visit by the Princess Royal who toured the factory, and the installation of a mural by Pete McKee on The Moor Market.

“It’s emotional,” the sibling owners said.

“It’s just emotional knowing that the business is going from strength to strength and [that] we’re still loved here in our heartland.”