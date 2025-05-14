Sheffield Wine Week: Outdoor 'wine week' festival announces line-up including food, music, family activities

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 10:49 BST
An outdoor ‘wine week’ festival is heading to Sheffield - dubbed the north’s biggest celebration of wine.

This year’s Wine Week Fest, at Sheffield’s Bole Hill Recreation Ground, will have vendors, live music and even family-friendly activities like crafting and face painting.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

It is the second year in a row the event will be hosted in the steel city, with plans to make this year’s bigger and better than before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, organisers have been able to reveal the first wave of participants for the upcoming event - which will take place from 1pm to 9pm on June 21.

The event will include local wine retailers Gills and Co, Elm, Tenaya, and The Old Shoe; wineries English Wine Project and Henners; importers Ally and Naturally Wines; and wholesalers Wanderlust and Enotria.

The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises now announcing the first list of participants. placeholder image
The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises now announcing the first list of participants. | Ded Studios and Ellie Grace.

Food stalls include The Taco Trailer, Cheese and Friends, and Fennell’s Ice Cream.

Attendees can expect more than 20 food and drink vendors all together, including options beyond wine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tenaya owner and Sheffield Wine Week co-founder Virginia Myers said: “This year we are very excited to be hosting our very own feature event - Wine Week Fest - at one of Sheffield’s great parks, Bole Hill.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

“The aim is to bring the wine industry in Sheffield and beyond together along with the city's wine drinkers for a relaxed day out at the park.

“It will be a great opportunity to try new wines, eat good food, learn more about wine and relax as a community in a beautiful outdoor space.

“We can't wait.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:SheffieldWineNorthMusicOrganisers
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice