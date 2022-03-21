Ahead of his show at the City Hall, we have put together this handy guide of all you need to know – and explained why the comedian divides opinion.

Who is Jimmy Carr and why is he controversial?

The 49-year-old stand-up comedian is known for his deadpan delivery of one-liners focusing on controversial topics – not all of which go down too well with audiences.

Jimmy Carr is due to perform at Sheffield City Hall.

He caused a storm earlier this year after a controversial Holocaust joke in his new Netflix special His Dark Material received a backlash.

The joke, in which Jimmy said the deaths of thousands of Gypsies during the Nazi Holocaust were one of the ‘positives’ of the atrocity, was criticised by Auschwitz Memorial, Hope Not Hate, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid among others.

Some Sheffield residents also called for his gig in the city to be cancelled.

Sheffield City Trust, which runs the City Hall, confirmed the show will go ahead but added the infamous joke will not be repeated.

What time will Jimmy Carr come on stage?

Doors open at 7pm and the show is due to start at 8pm with an approximate running time of about two hours.

Where can I park for the Jimmy Carr gig in Sheffield?

There are a number of car parks close to the City Hall including:-

Carver Lane Car Park (S1 4FT),Rockingham Street Car Park (S1 4EB) and Q-Park Rockingham Street (S1 4NL).

Are tickets still available for the Jimmy Carr gig in Sheffield?

The City Hall website is showing the tickets as unavailable, indicating the show is sold out.

However, he is due to perform at the City Hall again on Friday, December 16, and tickets are available for this show.

Prices start from £34.45 each.

How to get to Sheffield City Hall for the Jimmy Carr gig

Travelling By Car

Please note: If you are using a sat nav please ensure your final destination is the City Hall on Barkers Pool which is off Holly Street.

Exit the M1 at Junction 33 and take the "Sheffield A630" exit and follow signs to Sheffield City Centre.

The A630 merges into the A57 and continue into the City Centre.

When you see Matalan on your left get into the right hand lane and take the ring road off to the right.

Follow the road under a bridge and continue forward until you go over the River Don. Branch off to the left, signposted "Riverside" onto Corporation Street.

At West Bar roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Tenter Street - A57 which is signposted Glossop.

There will be a Fire Engine Museum on your right.

Continue up the hill and at the roundabout by Kwik Fit take the 3rd exit and turn left at the traffic lights for Rockingham Street Q Park car park.

Alternatively take the 2nd exit at the roundabout onto Townhead Street.

Head up the hill and branch right onto Trippet Lane.

Take the first left and continue forward over the traffic lights and West Street to Holly Street and arrive at the Memorial Hall entrance to Sheffield City Hall.

Please note these directions are only to be used as a guide.

Travelling By Tram

Sheffield City Hall has it's own tram stop on both Yellow (Meadowhall to Middlewood) and Blue (Halfway to Malin Bridge) routes. For more detailed information visit Supertram.

Travelling By Bus

The City Hall lies on several bus routes. For details of the most suitable service from your area visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com

Travelling By Train

A number of train companies serve Sheffield station, offering trains to/from Chesterfield, Derby, Leicester and London. Visit Trainline for more information or to find out about Sheffield Train Station.

Travelling by Taxi

Sheffield’s City Taxi’s operate with over 750 licensed private hire vehicles. To find out more visit www.sheffieldcitytaxis.com or call 0114 239 3939.