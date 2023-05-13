Sheffield Wednesday fans have no shortage of great pubs at which to gather for a drink before or after matches at Hillsborough stadium.
We’ve put together this photo gallery showing some of the best pubs close to the stadium, according to Google reviews, where Owls supporters can enjoy a pre or post-match pint. Many of the pubs featured also have big screens showing the football, making them a good option for following the action and soaking up the atmosphere when you’re not able to make it to away games.
Whether you just want to be as close as possible to Hillsborough Stadium, you want the best atmosphere, the tastiest food and drinks or a nice beer garden, there’s something for everyone in this list.
1. Best pubs
Sheffield Wednesday fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs near Hillsborough Stadium Photo: Google/Steve Ellis
2. The Shakey
Located less than a mile from Hillsborough stadium, The Shakey, on Bradfield Road, is a favourite with Sheffield Wednesday supporters. The family-friendly pub has a beer garden and shows all the live action via BT Sport and Sky Sports. It boasts a 4.3-star rating on Google reviews.
The Shakey, 196 Bradfield Road, S6 2BY Photo: Google
3. New Barrack Tavern
The New Barrack Tavern, located just a 20 minute walk or a short bus or tram ride from Hillsborough stadium, is another popular choice for Sheffield Wednesday fans. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Google reviews, with punters praising the 'friendly' welcome' and 'attractive little walled garden'. The pub has a number of different rooms, has a darts board and pool table, and frequently hosts music and comedy acts. There's also an extensive drinks range, including 12 cask beers and 15 real ciders.
New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, S6 2GA Photo: Google Maps
4. The Rawson Spring
The Rawson Spring is a Wetherspoons pub located in the former Hillsborough Baths swimming pool, on Langsett Road, just under a mile away from Hillsborough Stadium. Cheap beer, a range of affordable pub classics on the menu and TVs showing the action on Sky Sports and BT Sports make it a popular choice with Owls fans. It has a 3.9-star rating on Google reviews.
The Rawson Spring, 501 Langsett Road, S6 2LN Photo: Google