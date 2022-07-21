Here’s a full rundown of all the available outlets.

StripClub Street Food

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tramlines.

Get messy with some damn fine delicious burgers. Stripclub Streetfood serve up some proper filthy burgers and sides which you definitely won’t want to miss.

Smoked meats over smashed patties in buns with tasty sauces and fried fries friiiiiies, all served up from they’re snazzy white and pink van.

Their menu will include the BBQ Bae, A Kiss Burger, A Quickie Burger, the famous Bacon Biscoff and our personal favourite, the mighty Truffle Drip Burger.

B’Reyt Dough

B’reyt Dough are two friends, born and bred in Yorkshire, looking to put their hometown of Rotherham on the map through their ‘high quality pizza experience’.

They said: “We met at college a decade ago and spent a month traveling Europe after our studies finished. Nowadays, whenever we get together it’s not long before we begin reminiscing about the mouth-watering taste of the pizzas during our stint around Italy aged 18. Fast forward to today and our career paths couldn’t be more different.

“One of us (Luke) fell in love with the hospitality trade a long time ago and now manages a local Italian restaurant. The other (Adam) is much more comfortable in the classroom and spends his week as a full time teacher at a Rotherham primary school.

“One thing we do share is a passion for good food (especially pizza) and so we’ve decided to bring this handcrafted dough to the good folk of South Yorkshire.”

Local Sheffield company Get Wurst will be dishing up a mouthwatering selection of sausages this year including their signature Currywurst and Fries.

Vegetarian, Vegan and GF options available.

Wraps & Baps

With tasty dishes such as Pimento Shak Jerk Chicken and Hot Falafel Salad, Wraps & Baps serve fresh, healthy and great-tasting food for every palate.

Vegetarian, Vegan and GF options available.

Wok’s Up

Serving up a delicious selection of Chinese style dishes with fresh noodles/vegetables, organic chicken and fine spices.

Vegetarian, Vegan and GF options available.

The Mac Shac

Taking the humble Macaroni Cheese & twisting it up to stratospheric levels of tastiness.

Vegetarian options available.