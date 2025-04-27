Sheffield: Three venues handed 1 star ratings in raft of new food hygiene inspections
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have been hard at work, handing out a total of 37 ratings in the last few months.
Out of those, 17 achieved the top 5 star rating while only three scored the lowest 1 star.
The worst rated venues were:
- Coffee Boo at 6 Middlewood Road - rated on March 14
- Romeos Charcoal Grill at 52-54 London Road - rated on March 20
- Baking Even at 24/26 Orchard Square - rated on March 18
All three establishments received criticism in the ‘management of food safety’ category - which reviews the systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat - with inspectors claiming ‘major improvement necessary’.
Meanwhile, those in the top echelons, with five star ratings, include:
Each received ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rankings in all three categories reviewed during an inspection - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.
Here are each of the venues recently inspected:
Rated 5
- Borgo at 139-141 Oakbrook Road - rated on April 3
- Stocksbridge Park Steels FC at Bracken Moor Stadium, 2 Bracken Moor Lane - rated on March 27
- The Old Grindstone at 3 Crookes - rated on March 26
- Chaiiwali at 6 Surbiton Street - rated on March 24
- Crave Cafe at 507 Ecclesall Road - rated on March 24
- Burp Streetfood at 283 Middlewood Road rated on March 19
- Iberico Ltd at 4 Dyson Place, Sheffield; rated on March 19
- Pellizco at 8 Dyson Place, Sheffield; rated on March 19
- B Braun at Brookdale Road, Thorncliffe Park, Sheffield; rated on March 17
- Costa at Platform 2-5 Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield; rated on March 5
- Bracken Moor Sports and Social Club at Bracken Moor Sports Club, Bracken Moor Lane - rated on March 27
- Timmy's at Post Office, 103 Lindsay Avenue - rated on March 27
- Dynasty at 9 Sandygate Road - rated on March 26
- Pizza Pronto at 349 Glossop Road - rated on March 25
- Santos at 36 Birley Moor Road - rated on March 18
- The Bhaji Shop at 7 Sutherland Street - rated on March 12
- Sweet Panda and Oh So Sweet and Greedy Panda at 27 Taplin Road - rated on February 7
Rated 4
- Fagans at 69 Broad Lane - rated on February 28
- Best Boy Bagels at 328 Abbeydale Road - rated on January 23
- Spice Villa at 753 City Road - rated on March 12
- Pitstop at 420 Pitsmoor Road - rated on March 20
- Jewel City Chinese Takeaway Limited at 1 Retford Road - rated on March 20
- The Indian Kitchen at Unit 2 Wadsley Precinct, 162 Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge - rated on March 20
- Rum Keg 876 at 238 Abbeydale Road - rated on March 13
- Tasty Plaice at 8 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre - rated on March 13
Rated 3
- Curry Master at 567 Abbeydale Road - rated on March 18
- Spice and Rice at 14 Market Square - rated on March 19
- Everest Express at 46 Southey Avenue - rated on March 17
Rated 2
- Heist Craft Ltd at 107 Neepsend Lane - rated on February 21
- Kebabish Express at 23a Hatfield House Lane - rated on March 19
Rated 1
- Baking Even at 24/26 Orchard Square - rated on March 18
- Romeos Charcoal Grill at 52-54 London Road - rated on March 20
- Coffee Boo at 6 Middlewood Road - rated on March 14
