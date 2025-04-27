Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A raft of new food hygiene ratings have been released, seeing everything from restaurants to pubs and takeaways go under inspection.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have been hard at work, handing out a total of 37 ratings in the last few months.

Out of those, 17 achieved the top 5 star rating while only three scored the lowest 1 star.

The worst rated venues were:

Coffee Boo at 6 Middlewood Road - rated on March 14

Romeos Charcoal Grill at 52-54 London Road - rated on March 20

Baking Even at 24/26 Orchard Square - rated on March 18

All three establishments received criticism in the ‘management of food safety’ category - which reviews the systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat - with inspectors claiming ‘major improvement necessary’.

Meanwhile, those in the top echelons, with five star ratings, include:

Borgo at 139-141 Oakbrook Road - rated on April 3

Stocksbridge Park Steels FC at Bracken Moor Stadium, 2 Bracken Moor Lane - rated on March 27

The Old Grindstone at 3 Crookes - rated on March 26

Chaiiwali at 6 Surbiton Street - rated on March 24

Crave Cafe at 507 Ecclesall Road - rated on March 24

Each received ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rankings in all three categories reviewed during an inspection - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Here are each of the venues recently inspected:

Rated 5

Burp Streetfood at 283 Middlewood Road rated on March 19

Iberico Ltd at 4 Dyson Place, Sheffield; rated on March 19

Pellizco at 8 Dyson Place, Sheffield; rated on March 19

B Braun at Brookdale Road, Thorncliffe Park, Sheffield; rated on March 17

Costa at Platform 2-5 Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield; rated on March 5

Bracken Moor Sports and Social Club at Bracken Moor Sports Club, Bracken Moor Lane - rated on March 27

Timmy's at Post Office, 103 Lindsay Avenue - rated on March 27

Dynasty at 9 Sandygate Road - rated on March 26

Pizza Pronto at 349 Glossop Road - rated on March 25

Santos at 36 Birley Moor Road - rated on March 18

The Bhaji Shop at 7 Sutherland Street - rated on March 12

Sweet Panda and Oh So Sweet and Greedy Panda at 27 Taplin Road - rated on February 7

Rated 4

Fagans at 69 Broad Lane - rated on February 28

Best Boy Bagels at 328 Abbeydale Road - rated on January 23

Spice Villa at 753 City Road - rated on March 12

Pitstop at 420 Pitsmoor Road - rated on March 20

Jewel City Chinese Takeaway Limited at 1 Retford Road - rated on March 20

The Indian Kitchen at Unit 2 Wadsley Precinct, 162 Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge - rated on March 20

Rum Keg 876 at 238 Abbeydale Road - rated on March 13

Tasty Plaice at 8 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre - rated on March 13

Rated 3

Curry Master at 567 Abbeydale Road - rated on March 18

Spice and Rice at 14 Market Square - rated on March 19

Everest Express at 46 Southey Avenue - rated on March 17

Rated 2

Heist Craft Ltd at 107 Neepsend Lane - rated on February 21

Kebabish Express at 23a Hatfield House Lane - rated on March 19

Rated 1

