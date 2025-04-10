Thankfully, no restaurant in Sheffield has received the lowest grade ‘zero’ when inspected by the independent body.

However, looking through the latest ratings has revealed that at least six locations in Sheffield that are still trading have been hit with a grade of only ‘one’ when the FSA made their most recent inspections.

Ratings are based on the finding of three categories, ‘hygienic food handling’, ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and ‘management of food safety’.

In Sheffield, it seems the biggest problems are caused by the latter, which according to inspectors is based on the ‘system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future ‘.

The Food Standards Agency ratings system awards marks between zero and five.

A ‘zero’ assessment comes with the note ‘urgent improvement necessary’. A ‘five’ rating comes with the note ‘very good’.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times, says the FSA.

The assessment includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises. The back of the sticker and the online rating will also show the date of the inspection by the local authority’s food safety officer.

Here are the lowest rated establishments based off FSA’s inspections.

There are at least six establishments in Sheffield that received only one star in their last food hygiene inspection.

Mong Kok: 560/562 Langsett Road While the cleanliness of facilities in this Chinese restaurant was rated as 'generally satisfactory' both the handling and management of food were criticised by the FSA at its last inspection in February.

Adulis Coffee Shop: 20-22 Ellesmere Road Last inspected on February 24, this cafe was found to be failing in all areas, with management of food safety - checks to ensure food served is safe to eat - particularly criticised with 'major improvements necessary'

Anseba Internet Cafe: 26-30 Earsham Street Most aspects of this old-school establishment passed the FSA's criteria, but once again management of food safety let them down with major improvements necessary following their inspection in October.