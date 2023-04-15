Sheffield restaurant launches 'UK’s largest cheese ball' containing 5,000 calories and tipping the scales at 2kg

Burger restaurant Fat Hippo has launched what has been described as the ‘UK’s largest battered cheese ball’ which contains a whopping 5,000 calories and tips the scales at 2kg, writes Yue Jiang.

This supersize cheese ball, which is smothered in hot honey Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, contains extremely high calories, which is 20 times more than a Big Mac.

As this largest cheese ball contains high number of energies, it is also quite heavy. It weighs as much as a brick, being expertly cooked by chefs.

The burger restaurant’s operations director Michael Johnson said: “We’ve been working hard for months on end to create the jumbo cheese ball.

The cheese ball.

“We’re sure that we’ve successfully created the UK’s biggest cheese ball by quite some distance-which tastes just as good as it looks!”

Due to the popular TikTok ‘cheese pulling’ trending, this new meal has boomed in popularity with people posting videos of stretchy strings of melted cheese online.

Michael added: “The cheese ball’s sheer size required a new cooking approach, while still using the same fresh mozzarella, secret batter recipe, and delicious topping as the starter.”

Mouth-watering pictures and videos demonstrate the process of how the molten mozzarella ball was produced and then ripped apart, with hot cheese inside stretching out for more than five feet.

One of these mouth-watering pictures shows stringy cheese stretching out for five feet after the molten mozzarella ball is pulled apart as wide-eyed viewers watch on.

Bosses from Fat Hippo, which has 15 sites nationwide including two in Sheffield at Lane7 and Kommune, say the giant cheese ball could be added to the full menu but only if there’s enough appetite from customers.

This cheese ball is designed for four people to share, although that would still leave each diner with the epic task of chowing down on 1,250 calories on their own.

It took four hungry food lovers a whole hour to devour the jumbo version shown here.

The burger restaurant Fat Hippo is also opening three new restaurants this summer, in Soho, Cambridge, and Edinburgh.

More and more foodies are looking forward to trying the new supersize cheese ball.