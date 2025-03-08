2 . Mama's and Leonies - Mark Williams

The Italian restaurant Mama's and Leonies is a Sheffield institution located on Norfolk Street, just around the corner from the Crucible Theatre. Former world champions Mark Williams, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis are just some of the famous snooker players who have dined there over the years. It has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'wonderful quality food and service with a smile in lovely surroundings'.