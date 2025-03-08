9 of the best Sheffield restaurants popular with World Snooker Championship stars

There’s just over a month to go until the 2025 World Snooker Championship begins at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Saturday, April 19.

The blue riband event attracts snooker fans from all over the world, providing a major boost to pubs, cafes and restaurants in Sheffield.

The players themselves also enjoy exploring Sheffield and sampling the best food and drink the city has to offer.

Snooker stars past and present, from Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry to Ronnie O’Sullivan, have been spotted at restaurants in Sheffield during the tournament in previous years.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants in the city according to the game’s biggest names who have eaten there in recent years.

They range from a traditional Italian to authentic Chinese restaurants, plus places serving Thai, Turkish, Japanese and Malaysian food, and one of Sheffield’s best full English breakfasts.

The popular Japanese charcoal barbecue restaurant Guyshi BBQ and Bar, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, counts the Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei among its fans. He recently called it the best restaurant in Sheffield after dining there. Guyshi has an average rating of 4.8/5 from more than 800 Google reviews, with one customer calling it 'the best premium Japanese restaurant ever in Sheffield'.

1. Guyshi - Hossein Vafaei

The popular Japanese charcoal barbecue restaurant Guyshi BBQ and Bar, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, counts the Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei among its fans. He recently called it the best restaurant in Sheffield after dining there. Guyshi has an average rating of 4.8/5 from more than 800 Google reviews, with one customer calling it 'the best premium Japanese restaurant ever in Sheffield'. | National World Photo: National World

The Italian restaurant Mama’s and Leonies is a Sheffield institution located on Norfolk Street, just around the corner from the Crucible Theatre. Former world champions Mark Williams, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis are just some of the famous snooker players who have dined there over the years. It has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'wonderful quality food and service with a smile in lovely surroundings'.

2. Mama's and Leonies - Mark Williams

The Italian restaurant Mama’s and Leonies is a Sheffield institution located on Norfolk Street, just around the corner from the Crucible Theatre. Former world champions Mark Williams, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis are just some of the famous snooker players who have dined there over the years. It has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'wonderful quality food and service with a smile in lovely surroundings'. | submit Photo: submit

The 1997 World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty recently dined at Ning's Thai Street Food on High Street, Sheffield, and called it 'fantastic'.

3. Ning's Thai Street Food - Ken Doherty

The 1997 World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty recently dined at Ning's Thai Street Food on High Street, Sheffield, and called it 'fantastic'. | Google Photo: Google

Golden Taste, also known as Xiang Xi Buluw, is an authentic Chinese restaurant on London Road, beside Highfield Library, which The Star has described as one of the city's best-kept secrets. It is popular with snooker players including the world number nine, Ding Junhui.

4. Golden Taste - Ding Junhui

Golden Taste, also known as Xiang Xi Buluw, is an authentic Chinese restaurant on London Road, beside Highfield Library, which The Star has described as one of the city's best-kept secrets. It is popular with snooker players including the world number nine, Ding Junhui. | Google Photo: Google

