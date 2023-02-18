Stepping inside Mama’s and Leonies, one of Sheffield’s longest-running restaurants, is like entering a time warp – in the best possible way.

Very little has changed at the much-loved Italian diner since it opened on Norfolk Street in the city centre 55 years ago – but why should it when it hit upon the formula for success so soon and business is still booming more than half a century later?

The remarkable roll call of celebrity customers is a testament to its phenomenal popularity. Acting greats including Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ralph Fiennes have all eaten at the restaurant, in the heart of Sheffield’s ‘theatreland’, just off Tudor Square. Musical royalty from the Monkees to Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys have tucked into pizza and pasta dishes there, while Joe O’Brien, of chart-topping Rotherham band The Reytons used to work there and still visits regularly.

Being tucked just round the corner from The Crucible, Mama’s and Leonies is unsurprisingly a big hit with snooker stars and supporters too. Legends of the game from Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis to Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams are fans of the restaurant, and tables book up months before the World Snooker Championships begin. It’s also a popular choice for wedding receptions, given its proximity to Sheffield Register Office.

Owners Catherine and John Hall outside Mama's and Leonies Italian restaurant in Sheffield City Centre which is still going strong after 55 years

Mama’s and Leonies was founded in 1968 by Bernard and Janice Green. It claims to have been Sheffield’s first pizzeria and was originally called Mama’s Hamburger and Pizza Parlour before changing its name in honour of the couple’s daughter.

Catherine Hall, who today runs the place with her husband John, was just 19 when she began working as a waitress there some 40 years ago. She and John took over when the Greens retired in 2005. Restaurant supervisor Tracy Ellerington has worked there nearly as long as Catherine, with 36 years under her belt.

Catherine says: “Everything’s home made, using time-honoured recipes that our customers love, and the atmosphere’s unique. About 85 per cent of our customers are regulars and it’s the good food, good service and good music which keeps them coming back. We’re a Sheffield institution.

“We came through Covid, which was a nightmare, and we’re so grateful for the support of our loyal customers. Business is great and we’re already taking bookings for Christmas and into next year.”

Upstairs at Mama's and Leonies restaurant, which has become a Sheffield 'institution' since it opened in 1968

Entering the restaurant feels like stepping back into the 60s, from the panelled wooden counters and gorgeous stained glass lighting unit above the kitchen pass to the vintage drinks dispenser and wooden ceiling fan. The pretty tables are made using old Singer sewing machines and there’s a lovely green tiled fireplace upstairs, with a pair of stone busts above, and bronze cherubs resting on the shelves.

The building is believed to date back to around 1840 and is said to be on the site of what was Sheffield’s ‘most notorious’ doctors surgery. There’s rumoured to have been a tunnel linking the cellar to the Upper Chapel across the road, and Catherine has told in the past about seeing a ghost, nicknamed Arthur’ flitting up the stairs.

Catherine likes to keep things traditional, still writing down bookings in a crammed diary, but she’s not afraid to move with the times when required, and the gluten-free and vegan menus have proved popular additions.

There are daily specials – including a mouth-watering pumpkin and sage ravioli dish on the day I visit – along with guest gins and beers, but by and large Mama’s and Leonie’s stick to the tried and trusted recipes beloved by diners.

Mama's and Leonies in Sheffield city centre is popular with snooker stars, including Jimmy White and Dennis Taylor

The restaurant is up for sale as Catherine and John prepare for their well-earned retirement but Catherine says they’re waiting for the right buyer to come along and help keep it running for another 50 years, and they are in no hurry to depart.

Mama's and Leonies in Sheffield city centre is still very much open for business, with bookings already being taken for Christmas and into 2024. Pictured outside the popular Italian restaurant is owner Catherine Hall

Mama's and Leonies has been a fixture in Sheffield city centre since 1968