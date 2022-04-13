Roku: New Japanese restaurant from Edo Sushi launching at Sheffield's Kelham Island
A new Japanese restaurant is set to open in Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island district.
Roku will soon open on Burton Road and is being launched by the team behind Edo Sushi which opened a few years ago inside the Cutlery Works, also at Kelham.
The restaurant is described as ‘the new Japanese Asian restaurant in the heart of Kelham Island. Serving simple delicious food.”
The venue is having a ‘soft opening’ over the next several days in which diners are invited to book a table at either 5pm or 8pm between Wednesday and Sunday.
All food served on these days will include a 25 per cent discount.
In a post on Twitter, Edo Sushi said: “Come join us and be the first to try Roku in the heart of Kelham.
"Bookings recommended (as we don’t have many seats!).”
For more information and to book visit https://twitter.com/edosushiuk