Roku will soon open on Burton Road and is being launched by the team behind Edo Sushi which opened a few years ago inside the Cutlery Works, also at Kelham.

The restaurant is described as ‘the new Japanese Asian restaurant in the heart of Kelham Island. Serving simple delicious food.”

The venue is having a ‘soft opening’ over the next several days in which diners are invited to book a table at either 5pm or 8pm between Wednesday and Sunday.

All food served on these days will include a 25 per cent discount.

In a post on Twitter, Edo Sushi said: “Come join us and be the first to try Roku in the heart of Kelham.

"Bookings recommended (as we don’t have many seats!).”

Pictured are Samantha Wilson, Mathew Taylor, Tammie Vu, Clay Ho, and Tomo Hasegawa. Edo Sushi teamed up with Craft and Dough when they launched a previous restaurant in Kelham Island. Picture: Chris Etchells

For more information and to book visit https://twitter.com/edosushiuk