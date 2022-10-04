The Old Grindstone in Crookes has been a staple for decades and relaunched in September with a new addition to complement its reputation for good music.

General manager Adam Nur explains: “The Old Grindstone is renowned by local music lovers, and we’re known for our popular monthly karaoke nights, so creating a space for private karaoke pods upstairs seemed like a no brainer.”

Karaoke at the Old Grindstone.

As I headed to the pub on a Tuesday afternoon, I wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect. While I’m no stranger to a good karaoke night, the idea of karaoke booths have existed in my mind only in Japanese set films.

Upon arrival I’m greeted with the site of two spacious karaoke rooms (each hold up to 15 people) with distinct themes: one with a 1980’s décor and another paying tribute to the 90’s.

The wall art is a site to behold, full of magazine cuttings highlighting the music and artists of these decades, accompanied by a blurb explaining the context in which many of these songs were written.

After familiarising myself with the rooms (and having a drink to steady the nerves!) it was time to give it a go.

You can choose from virtually any song, cued up by an iPad connected to the machines and I went for Live Forever by Oasis, on account of it being one of few songs I confidently know the words to.

Dear reader, between you and I, I am a truly woeful singer and so approached this with some trepidation. But you know what? It was great fun even though my attempt to replicate my namesake Liam Gallaghers vocals won’t be winning awards any time soon!

The rooms cost as little as £24 per group for an hour which is great value if you either (a want to embarrass yourself or (b actually fancy yourself a talented singer.