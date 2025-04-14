And while there're plenty of wonderful walking routes in and around Sheffield, there’s a place that’s a regular source of relief during warm spells - the pub.

But any dog-lover will know that finding a pub which welcomes furry friends can be easier said than done.

So to help out we’ve compiled a list of the best dog-friendly venues you can take all your family to while the sun is shining.

From city centre favourites to more historic countryside venues, there’s plenty to choose from all around Sheffield.

1 . Nottingham House Dogs are welcome at the Nottingham House pub, on Whitham Road, Broomhill, which is famous for its pies and has an impressive 4.6/5 rating from nearly 1,500 Google reviews. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Closed Shop The Closed Shop pub, on Commonside, Crookes, has been described as 'exceedingly dog friendly', with one customer saying their pet was treated 'like royalty' there. The pub is popular for its Sunday lunches and selection of real ales, and there's a large beer garden. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Norfolk Arms The Norfolk Arms, in Ringinglow, has been voted one of Sheffield's most dog-friendly pubs. It boasts stunning views and a cosy interior, with a warming log fire. There's a good selection of cask ales and highly rated home-cooked views. The Norfolk Arms has a 4.4/5 rating from nearly 1,600 Google reviews. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4 . Dog & Partridge The Dog & Partridge pub, on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre, is a cosy pub where you and your dog are guaranteed a warm welcome. It's also famous for serving one of the best pints of Guinness outside of Ireland. It has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 600 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales