But, as pupils return to the classroom after the summer holidays, pubs in Sheffield are repaying their debt of gratitude with an exclusive offer.

Thornbridge Brewery is offering all teachers and teaching assistants up to 50 per cent off at its pubs in Sheffield and Derbyshire throughout September.

All teaching staff have to do to take up the offer is flash their school pass or lanyard before ordering.

The Greystones pub in Sheffield is offering all teachers and teaching assistants 50 per cent off food and 10 per cent off drinks throughout September

They can get 50 per cent off food and 10 per cent off drinks at The Stag's Head, The Greystones and Thornbridge Taproom, with 10 per cent off drinks available at The Bath Hotel, The Hallamshire House, The Cross Scythes and The Coach and Horses.

Announcing the offer, The Greystones pub in Sheffield said: “We know how tough these next few weeks are going to be for you, however glad you are to be back with the kids…

“Our venues in Sheffield and Derbyshire would like to invite you for a little bit of R&R…

“We know how hard you guys work and we are grateful. Hope to see you enjoying some downtime at one of our lovely community pubs very soon #threecheersforteachers #teamthornbridge #thankyouteachers.”