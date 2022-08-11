The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley is named after Lord George Brydges Rodney, an 18th-century naval hero. According to the Sheffield The Outdoor City website, the pub was built during the 1950s, next to the site of another pub called The Rodney, which had been demolished
Sheffield pubs: 9 strange names and where they come from including the Wapentake, Scarsdale Hundred, Bungalows and Bears

If you take a look around Sheffield there are certainly a lot of pubs with strange sounding names.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:07 pm

Here we take a look at 9 such pubs in pictures, their histories and the explanations behind some of the names, at least. If you can shed any more light on them or suggest others, drop an email to [email protected]

1. Take your Pick

Hungry Horse pub the Hardy Pick, in Broadfield Close, Heeley, Sheffield has a name which relates to the area's industrial heritage. The Hardy Patent Pick Co dates back to the 19th century and made agricultural, mining and quarrying tools and drills. Pictured are team member Bev Kidd, assistant manager Lauren Riley and manager Andy Noon outside the pub when it opened in February 2015

Photo: Richard Jones

2. Case closed?

There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. New pub's old name

Sheffield's newest pub, the Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton, was opened earlier this month by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Gail Smith, pictured here with manager Emma Walker. The circular building was very popular as Damon's restaurant. The pub takes its name from an old administrative district dating back to the Domesday Book of 1086

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Bungalows and Bears.

Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928

Photo: JPI

