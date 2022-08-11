Here we take a look at 9 such pubs in pictures, their histories and the explanations behind some of the names, at least. If you can shed any more light on them or suggest others, drop an email to [email protected]
1. Take your Pick
Hungry Horse pub the Hardy Pick, in Broadfield Close, Heeley, Sheffield has a name which relates to the area's industrial heritage. The Hardy Patent Pick Co dates back to the 19th century and made agricultural, mining and quarrying tools and drills. Pictured are team member Bev Kidd, assistant manager Lauren Riley and manager Andy Noon outside the pub when it opened in February 2015
Photo: Richard Jones
2. Case closed?
There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. New pub's old name
Sheffield's newest pub, the Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton, was opened earlier this month by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Gail Smith, pictured here with manager Emma Walker. The circular building was very popular as Damon's restaurant. The pub takes its name from an old administrative district dating back to the Domesday Book of 1086
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Bungalows and Bears.
Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928
Photo: JPI