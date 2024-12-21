Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

YouTube stars on a mission to visit every pub in the UK have given their verdict on the watering holes of Hillsborough in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple behind The Great British Pub Crawl found some real gems when they visited the Sheffield suburb, but not every boozer got the thumbs up.

And in one they found the locals so sweary hardly any of the footage they shot inside could be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Harvey and his wife Holly have been touring the nation’s pubs and sharing their honest reviews on their hit YouTube account and Facebook page.

They were in Hillsborough last week, and visited an impressive 15 pubs in one day, sampling the beers and meeting the punters, staff and landlords.

The New Barrack Tavern, on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield | Google

One of their favourites was the New Barrack Tavern, on Penistone Road, which they described as a ‘real 10/10’, with Dale calling it the ‘perfect way to end my night’.

They were full of praise for the tenants, who they said had been there for 22 years and are ‘amazing’ people who are ‘so friendly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They described how the pub had the biggest ale line-up of the day and there was ‘so much going on’, including, on the night they visited, a ukulele group. They loved the pub’s ‘rustic charm’ and its ‘amazing’ beer garden with a stage for music and comedy.

Dale and Holly also loved The Queens Ground, calling it a ‘top, top pub’ in a ‘stunning building’ with a ‘great little beer garden’ and ‘absolutely lovely’ managers.

The Queens Ground pub, on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield | Google

Another of their favourites was the ‘awesome’ Hillsborough Tap, which they said had a great range of cask and keg beers, and a ‘lovely vibe’.

The Pangolin craft beer bar, on Middlewood Road, got the thumbs up too, with Dale calling it an ‘absolute belter of an establishment with beers that could have kept me entertained all night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Old Crown, on Penistone Road, he said was another ‘belter’ of a pub, where you wander in and ‘feel like you've been a regular for years’.

The Beer House, Dale said, had a ‘brilliant’ selection of craft beers and some ‘fantastic’ cask ales on offer, The Riverside was a ‘proper salt of the earth, friendly place’ and The Shakey he called a ‘nice looking old school boozer with (a) friendly way about it’.

The Masons Arms, Dale said, was a ‘great little locals pub’, The Northern Monkey he called a ‘superb little micropub with stylish decor and a friendly welcome’, and The Beekeeper, he said, was a ‘lovely little pub’ owned by a ‘lovely fella’.

The Castle, Dale said, was a ‘lovely looking pub with a couple of decent ales on and good old school look about it’. But he said it felt very much like a ‘locals’ local’, with so much swearing going on at the bar that he had to cut most of the footage!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale and Holly’s trip to Hillsborough was not the first time they have sampled the pubs of Sheffield.

Dale previously experienced the delights of Abbeydale Road, where he found another two ‘10/10’ pubs among the many he visited.

You can follow The Great British Beer Crawl on Facebook, or check out their YouTube account at https://www.youtube.com/@thegreatbritishpubcrawl.