Sheffield pub's fundraising campaign to help support women and girls raises nearly £2000 so far

The Harlequin in Nursery Street has been handed an opportunity to invest in a local microbrewery in order to start creating their own beers.

There is also a plan to set up a social enterprise alongside this that will ensure 30 per cent of the profits will be donated to organisations supporting women and girls based in South Yorkshire.

The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, near Kelham Island, is a 'welcoming open-plan corner pub' with 'well-kept ales' and a 'great selection of changing guests'.

A fundraising campaign launched a few weeks ago to coincide with International Women’s Day and Sheffield Beer Week in order to try and raise enough money to get the project off the ground has already raised nearly £2000.

Liz Aspden, who has been running The Harlequin for 12 years, said: “The last few years have been challenging to say the least, but as we're starting to build the business back up, and as we move from survival mode into developing new ideas, we have been given an amazing opportunity to invest in a local microbrewery and to start creating our own beers.

“In so doing, I'd like to set up a social enterprise so that we can generate funds for organisations supporting women and girls.

"The Harlequin has a proven track record in raising money for causes such as Refuge, Black & Blue, nia and the AMAR Foundation, as well as other charities and community projects. Setting up this social enterprise will allow us to raise funds in a long-term, sustainable way as well."

The Harlequin.

She added: “30 per cent of the profits will be ringfenced for organisations based in South Yorkshire, so that we can give back to our community. The rest will be open to projects of any scale, in any location.

"As well as donating the profits sustainably as above, we will also be in a strong position to brew one-off beers to support specific charities or initiatives, where an amount of money per pint sold could be donated. This could allow us to respond to emergency appeals, for example, to generate additional funds and publicity.”

The initiative has a working title of HQ Brews and an online crowdfunding appeal has been launched to raise £10, 000.

People who donate £10 or more to the campaign will be able to have a say in charity causes they decide to support.

Liz Aspden, who has been running The Harlequin for 12 years.

Raising the full £10, 000 would enable them to invest in and make modifications to the existing brew kit and premises, pay legal and accountancy fees linked to setting up the social enterprise and other administration needed to get the project off the ground.

Because staff and premises are already in place, HQ Brews would be able to begin brewing almost immediately on receipt of funding.

They intend to start brewing on a part-time basis initially and to only sell beers directly through HQ Brews.

But then they hope to branch out and start selling further afield in Sheffield and beyond.

Liz said: “If you can help us achieve this goal by buying yourself a voice it would be amazing.”