Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of the Bulls Head at Holymoorside, is among the region’s best chefs competing in the Great British Menu this week.

His rivals are Sheffield based Luke French who runs his own restaurant Jöro in Kelham Island and has a Michelin plate and 3 AA rosettes, Yorkshire-born Liz Cottam whose restaurant Home received a Michelin plate shortly after opening in 2017 and Bobby Geetha, chef patron of Fleur Café in Leeds.

Luke French will appear on the show.

Mark cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team, before going on to complete spells at Cliveden House and Pétrus (2*) under Marcus Wareing.

In 2016, he managed to scrape together enough funding to fulfil his lifelong ambition of opening his very own pub restaurant in Derbyshire, using locally sourced produce wherever possible. When cooking, Mark’s aim is “to give traditional British food the elegance of a contemporary fine dining experience”.

The 2022 Great British Menu series is celebrating 100 years of British Broadcasting with contestants tasked to reflect the theme in their cooking. Mark’s starter and fish dishes will be inspired by Heartbeat and Chucklevision.

Both Mark and Luke made it through to the next round of the competition, securing 16 and 14 points respectively from their starters and fish courses from surprise judge Michael O’Hare, a previous Great British Menu winner, only had his identity revealed when he walked into the kitchen to taste the first course – the canapes.

Leaving the competition tonight was Bobby Geetha with 11 points, having only stepped in to compete with a week’s notice.

The three remaining chefs will now go through to tomorrow’s programme where presenter Andi Oliver will ask them to cook a main course, palate cleanser and dessert.

Two contenders will go through to the next round where they have to cook their six-course menu again and impress chef Tom Kerridge, holder of three Michelin stars, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and host of a popular food podcast, Ed Gamble. In addition, they’ll have to win over guest judge, Si King of the Hairy Bikers.

Only one of the chefs will triumph and go through to the national finals to represent North East and Yorkshire.