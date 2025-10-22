There was no balloon arch or confetti cannons at the launch of a £1m pub in Sheffield city centre.

As the town hall bells struck noon, people lined up and walked into The Fargate with no fanfare and no fuss.

The venue, in the old Yorkshire Bank on Fargate, is by Thornbridge & Co and the firm appeared happy to let their beer do the talking.

The launch of The Fargate pub in Sheffield city centre. | nw

Yorkshire Bank closed in 2020.

Plans for the new watering hole were announced in summer 2024 by Thornbridge & Co, a joint venture between Thornbridge Brewery, based in the Peak District, and York-based Pivovar.

