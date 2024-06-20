The Grennel Mower: Sheffield pub to host summer fete with bouncy castle as it unveils new defibrillator
The Grennel Mower, in Lowedges, will host the free family-friendly event from 12noon until late into the evening on Saturday June 22, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
The pub, which re-opened in December following a £255,000 renovation, will be hosting entertainment for all members of the community including a bouncy castle and live music, to beer and meat raffles and a tombola.
At 3pm, the star of the show - a life-saving defibrillator - will be unveiled, thanks to a combined donation of £1,500 from the Greenhill Village History Group and the Greenhill Neighborhood Watch.
The defibrillator will be on the outside of the pub and can be accessed by the public in the event of a medical emergency.
On what is currently forecast to be a warm Saturday, children will also be able to take part in games and interactive stalls. For those feeling peckish, there will be waffle and donut stations, plus a grill van serving burgers and hot dogs.
Kirsty Linnett, who became the pub operator in December, said: “I can’t wait for Saturday – it’s set to be a brilliant event, raising money for such a fantastic cause.
“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to raise enough funds to have a defibrillator installed – it will be so important to the community and has been one of our main goals since the pub reopened.
“None of this would be possible without the extremely generous support from The Greenhill Village History Group and The Greenhill Neighborhood Watch – I'd like to thank them both for making our goal a reality. I look forward to seeing as many of the community on Saturday as possible to raise money for a very special cause.”
The Grennel Mower is part of the Proper Pubs, a community-wet led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.
John Previll, business development manager at Admiral Taverns said: "A huge congratulations to Kirsty and all those involved in raising funds for the installation of the defibrillator at The Grennel Mower.
“Since Kirsty took over the pub at the end oflast year, she has worked tirelessly to support the community, and cement it at the heart of Sheffield. This weekend is set to be a great event, raising money for an important cause and I’d recommend anyone in the area to visit Kirsty and the team.”
The Grennel Mower, at 264 Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, is open seven days a week, from 10am - late Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am - late on Sunday and Monday.
