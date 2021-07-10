Sheffield pub gives its staff the day off to watch England in the Euros final

The Washington will not be showing the match, and rather than remaining open and having staff working shifts, it has decided to close completely.

The pub’s management posted online: “Hey Washy goers, just a little update for you.

“We will be closed this Sunday. We aren't equipped to show the football so we are giving all our staff the day off to go and watch the match, they deserve it!

The Washington, Sheffield.

“We will then be back open at 6pm on Monday to kick off what will hopefully be the last week of socially distanced revelry.”

England play Italy at 8pm on Sunday, in what is the first final of a major competition for the mens team in 55 years.