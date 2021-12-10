2. Neon Fish

Neon Fish opened on Archer Road, Millhouses, in the site previously occupied by beloved Italian restaurat Marco at Milano, on September 17. Chef Cary Brown says it brings high quality, incredibly fresh seafood that will have been ‘swimming in the sea yesterday,’ in an establishment that prides itself on ‘attentive’ service and cultivating the type of atmosphere that makes for the ‘ultimate dining experience’.

Photo: JPIMedia