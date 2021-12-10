From a food hall filled with world cuisine to a raunchy mini golf venue, there are plenty of new places for you to visit across the city.
We’ve put together this list below of the best places to try out.
1. Sheffield Plate
Sheffield Plate food hall in Orchard Square features a number of street food vendors with cuisines from around the world, as well as a bar serving cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Neon Fish
Neon Fish opened on Archer Road, Millhouses, in the site previously occupied by beloved Italian restaurat Marco at Milano, on September 17. Chef Cary Brown says it brings high quality, incredibly fresh seafood that will have been ‘swimming in the sea yesterday,’ in an establishment that prides itself on ‘attentive’ service and cultivating the type of atmosphere that makes for the ‘ultimate dining experience’.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Flying Tiger
Danish design store Flying Tiger Copenhagen recently opened up at Meadowhall Shopping centre on December 2 and sells a range of quirky things – from party items and homeware to toys and Christmas decorations.
Photo: Meadowhall
4. Sienna bar and kitchen
Sienna bar and kitchen located inside Flannels at Meadowhall opened in November this year and is a perfect spot to enjoy food while shopping. There is also a bar for guests to sample cocktails. The new venue has an all-day menu serving up brunch, small plates and a mix of classical mains, with signature cocktails, coffee and wine.
Photo: Dean Atkins