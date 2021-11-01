Known for its wood-fired pizzas, Proove in Fulwood Road, Broomhill was awarded the gong in the LUXlife Hospitality Awards 2021.

Now running in its sixth consecutive year, the LUXlife Hospitality Awards considers entrants from across the globe; and says the awards have been ‘designed to recognise and celebrate businesses that are consistent in their dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction, with the aim to shine a spotlight on the best talent from this dynamic industry’.

Proove Director, Deepak Jaiswal said of the award: “We’re really pleased to have been announced the winner in what we know is a competitive awards programme and category.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Broomhill branch of Proove has been crowned the Best Neapolitan Pizza Restaurant in the UK in the LUXlife Hospitality Awards 2021.

“After what has been a turbulent and challenging period for everyone in the industry, it’s a huge compliment to have been recognised as one of the best, and it’s really a testament to the hard work of our teams, without whom we wouldn’t have survived the past 18 months.

Proove serves up Neapolitan pizzas and small plates for both dining in and delivery.

A spokesperson for the business said they aim to pack their menu with ‘authentic Italian flavours’ as well as ‘loads of options for vegan and gluten-free meals,’ hand-crafted by their chefs using ‘top quality ingredients’.

LUXlIfe Hospitality Awards Coordinator, Steve Simpson, said: “I would like to congratulate all the incredible winners of 2021, and I hope that they continue to excel in their field of expertise.”

The Proove team pictured outside the Broomhill branch

In addition to having a second Sheffield kitchen housed within the Kommune food hall based in Castle House in the city centre, Proove also has branches in West Didsbury, Manchester and their newly-opened Hertford restaurant.

Deepak added: “Our people are the most important part of our business.

"We are incredibly lucky to have such an amazing team of passionate staff, who each adapted and not only kept everything moving throughout lockdown, but were also 100 per cent on board when it came to embarking on new creative projects, including the launch of our dedicated vegan menu, the rollout of [email protected] and our #TrayADay campaign for keyworkers, and the expansion to our business that came with the new restaurant which opened in Hertford back in June.

Proove has a wide range of wood-fired pizzas on offer

“We’re very thankful for the resilience of all of our team members, and proud of the way we’ve all banded together to pull through this difficult time, and come out on top.

"Being awarded Best Neapolitan Pizza Restaurant in the UK is such a wonderful way to approach the end of the year.

"We want to thank all of our amazing guests, who have continued to support us by dining in our restaurants and enjoying our food at home by ordering through takeaway and our delivery network.

"We all really love what we do, and this award goes to show that all of our efforts do make that difference in customer experience.”

Staff at Proove are celebrating after the award was announced