Sheffield NHS worker who had crisp-themed tables at his wedding lands job as Aldi crisp taster
George Critchley, aged 38, won a nationwide competition to get the role.
The application process saw hundreds of hopeful crisp enthusiasts send in a short video describing why they were the perfect fit.
The father-of-two caught the attention of the judges after confessing that the tables at his wedding were named after different types of crisps, including Wotsits for friends with funny interests and Discos for their dancing friends.
George, a Digital Services Designer and Communications Specialist for the NHS, said: “It’s a running joke with my friends that I should test crisps as a job, so I’m genuinely delighted to have been ‘specially selected’ by Aldi.
“My tastebuds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of finding the perfect crunchy snack – I’m looking forward to it.”
George said his wife, Anna, is concerned the role will encourage him to take over another cupboard shelf.
The father-of-two will receive a selection of Aldi’s crisps in exchange for reporting back his thoughts to the supermarket’s buying team.
Using a set of specific judging criteria, George’s expert feedback will help guide the future range.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Our range of crisps are hugely popular with Aldi shoppers. Known for our great value and delicious taste, we want to continue to give our customers the best and most innovative flavours with a fantastic crunch.
“We’re confident George will help our Buying Team create an even better range.”
Aldi’s crisp range includes the Specially Selected Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Hand Cooked (£1.15, 150g), Snackrite Saucy Nibbley Nobblies (89p, 80g) and viral Snackrite Cheese Mega Puffs (99p, 130g).
