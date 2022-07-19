Sheffield heatwave: 9 air-conditioned places you can go to escape the heat

While it’s tempting to resume usual summer rituals such as walks in the park and a pint in your local beer garden, these activities can seem impossible in this heat!

So here’s 9 air-conditioned places you could go to enjoy that also happen to be nice and cool.

1. Sheffield Cathedral

If it’s a cultural day-out you’re looking for, the Cathedral is perfect. They run drop-in guided tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as pre-booked tours which can be arranged with them by email.

They also have regular musicians to come and share their talent and there is a lunchtime recital tomorrow by Alexis Jagger, all are welcome!

Meadowhall is the perfect place to update your summer wardrobe, or you just want to browse! They have a range of shops, including Hollister, M&S, and Apple. You can also head to the food hall for food and refreshments from Nando’s, McDonald’s and more.

There is also the Rock Up centre in the centre where you can go rock climbing!

3. Vue cinema

Vue cinema, also located in Meadowhall, is equipped with state-of-the-art air conditioning.

You can grab a Tango Ice Blast slushy or a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream from their shop, then head into the auditorium.

Some films currently showing are Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Elvis, and lots more!

4. Crystal Peaks

Crystal Peaks is a retail park and shopping mall. This is a good alternative if it’s closer than Meadowhall, so you don’t have to spend much time in your hot car!

In terms of shopping, the park has a Next, a TK Maxx and lots more. There is also a food court with restaurants such as KFC and Domino’s.

5. IKEA

A furniture and homeware store may not come across as very exciting, but you can spend a whole day in IKEA! The store is complete with showrooms on the top floor and a market hall on the bottom. There is also a café selling Swedish cuisine, including the world-famous IKEA meatballs.

Sheffield IKEA is located in Tinsley near to Meadowhall and you can get the Meadowhall tram.

6. The theatre

Going to the theatre would be a good activity to do to cool down in the evenings. In Sheffield, there is The Crucible, Lyceum, and Studio where you can catch a show.

Singin’ in the Rain musical is now showing at the Lyceum until 23 July, and you can find the rest of their shows on their website.

7. Go out to eat

There are numerous restaurants and cafes around Sheffield with air conditioning! In the city centre, you can find Pizza Express, Costa, and more where you can go to lunch to cool down in the hottest hours of the day. Tamper coffee near Arundel is a quirky, great place to grab a coffee and some food!

Turtle Bay, a Caribbean restaurant, and bar, do a bottomless brunch which is a great way to stay in the cool for adults, with icy cocktails and great food.

8. Ice Sheffield

While often seen as a Christmas activity for colder weather, indoor ice skating can be a great way in summer to cool down!

At Ice Sheffield, on Coleridge Road, you can book into an ice-skating session any day of the week on their website.

9.Hollywood Bowl