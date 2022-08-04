It is proven to be quite stressful when it comes to trying to find a good bargain or to save money when dining and drinking.

Thankfully there's more than a few bars and diners, bringing you happy hour from 2-for-1 cocktails.

Read on to find where we've chosen out as the best happy hour places in Sheffield

5. Tapas Revolution Sheffield

Head over to Meadowhall every Sunday to Thursday between 4pm and 7pm and you'll find this charming Spanish restaurant offering one of the funnest drinks deals in Sheffield. You can join Tapas Revolution for their Happy Hora, where you can nab half price sangria and G&Ts.

4. Slug and Lettuce Sheffield

Slug & Lettuce is the top-dog when it comes to the best drinks deals in Sheffield and rather than saving all the good stuff for happy hour, the bar fronts a standing offer that gives you 2-for-1 cocktails all day, every day.

3. All Bar One

All Bar One offers some of the most affordable deals in Sheffield. Their generous happy hour offering takes place every Sunday to Thursday and lets you bag £5 drinks from their classic cocktail menu from 4pm until late.

2. Bamboo Door

A beloved party spot frequented by both students and locals, Bamboo Door is one of the best places to find yourself at happy hour in Sheffield. Alongside scoring their tantalising tiki cocktails for as little as £6, you can also nab discounts on beer, wine and fizz every weekday until 7pm, and all day on a Sunday.

1. Bungalows and Bears Sheffield