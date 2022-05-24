Hundreds of people with a passion for speciality roasts are set to descend on the city for the second annual Sheffield Coffee Festival on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.

There will be a whole host of citywide events taking place across multiple venues including tasting rooms, talks and brewing workshops.

Marmadukes in Sheffield city centre.

This includes the Northern Filter Championships which will see baristas compete to brew the best cup of coffee.

On the festival website, organisers said: “We feel by making this multi-venue, the festival does not detract from independent business, but rather celebrates coffee at the customers core, in the shops that people adore and trust.

"It will also garner nationwide attraction and capital back to the coffee shops that have made us feel so welcome, which they fully deserve after the nightmares of the past few years.”

One of the key events of the festival will be held at Marmadukes in the city centre on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm.

Inside Marmadukes.

Members of the public are invited along to enjoy an ‘evening celebrating coffee with an espresso martini or two, delicious Marms nibbles and cake, live music and DJs’

Origin Coffee Roasters will also be at the event so visitors can cup some of their best seasonal coffees.

La Marzocco will be slinging some top notch Espresso Martinis which include some fantastic Ukrainian vodka.

There will also be a home brewing workshop so members of the public can learn how to brew the perfect cup at home.

Alongside coffee and cocktails, visitors can also indulge in canapes and cakes.

In addition, there will be a raffle prize giveaways from Origin, La Marzocco, Orea, Marmadukes and more.

All proceeds will be going to the charity Hope & Homes for Children, which carries out vital work to ensure the safety of thousands of children in Ukraine.

Entry is £20 and to book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marmadukes-x-sheffield-coffee-festival-tickets-336491965527

Sheffield Coffee Festival ticket holders will get free entry but are politely asked to make a donation on the door.