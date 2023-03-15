A popular Sheffield fish and chip shop that has been visited by Sean Bean has become a hit with Google reviewers are being relaunched as a pizza and grill takeaway.

Broomhill Friery was a popular place with customers for years – including the Sheffield-born Hollywood actor and the venue was run by his nephew Dan.

But the Whitham Road chippy was closed early last year and reopened in April as ‘Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill’.

When the venue reopened the owners promised to leave customers ‘drooling for more’ with a comprehensive menu that includes burgers, pizzas, wraps and vegeterian dishes.

The takeaway is so popular with customers that many have taken to posting reviews online.

According to Google it gained an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five based on more than 20 reviews.

One reviewer said: “Excellent service, great taste. Recomended.”

Lewis Greaves added: “One of the best pizzas I’ve ever had. 10/10, would recommend to anyone. Beautiful.”

Sean Bean visits Broomhill Friery.

Chloe Wilson said: “Amazing all round. Staff are so friendly and always giving you a smile. Food is so nice and always fresh. Cannot recommend enough.”

The restaurant’s website states: “Welcome to the home of delicious fast foods. Broomhill is a modern restaurant that exists to delight passionate fast food lovers.

“Walk in and place your order and sit back and relax and soak in our attractive ambience as you wait for your order to be prepared.

Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill.

"All items are cooked to order and we pride ourselves on serving fresh, delicious and hygienic food that tantalize the taste buds and excite your senses.”

The site adds: “Our sauces are crafted with secret spices and herbs that leaves you drooling for more.

"If its your first trip you would love our gourmet burgers Crunches with fried mozzarella cheese patty and crisp nachos or Messy meat with crispy onion rings and saucy chili.

"For the sides, we are loved for our special fries – potatoes topped with a variety of, sauces, nacho cheese, jalapenos, pepperoni and so much more!”

Daniel Bean of the Broomhill Friery in January 2013 with one of his Beany's Burgers, named after his uncle, Sean Bean

Back in October 2008, Look North filmed Sheffield movie star Sean Bean at Broomhill Friery tucking eagerly into lunch at the shop.

The 62-year-old Handsworth actor, who has appeared in blockbusters including Lord of the Rings and Bond film GoldenEye, told the reporter: “I’m having haddock, chips and mushy peas with some Henderson’s Relish. I’ve just been up in Leeds doing something up there, and there’s some good fish and chip shops there, and York.

“I’m becoming a bit of a connoisseur in fish and chips because I’ve done a lot of jobs in Yorkshire recently!”

As excited fans watched their hero through the chippy window, Sean said: “I’ve done a thing called Red Riding, which is set all around West Yorkshire – Leeds and Halifax, Bradford. It’s a trilogy that’s coming out next year.”

The reporter asked Dan whether he’d give his uncle a job if his acting work dries up and he replied: “Yeah, but I don’t think that’ll happen, to be honest.”

Referencing the hit song There’s a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis, the reporter joked: “So you never know, if this acting thing doesn’t work out and there’s a guy down the chip shop that swears he’s Sean Bean, he might just be right.”

Sean Bean at the Friery.