1 . Public

The old gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall were given a new lease of life in 2017, when a new cocktail bar called Public opened there. The unique venue has earned a reputation as one of Britain's best cocktail bars, with acclaim too for the delicious selection of small plates it serves. The Surrey Street venue has previously been named the ‘best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, as well as winning the title of the UK’s Best Bar Food at the prestigious Class Awards. | Public Photo: Public