All of these five fantastic bars are under ground.
The hustle and bustle of the city centre is exciting, but there is a certain novelty to retreating below street level.
Some of these are quieter, small locations, whereas others are packed on the weekends and perfect for a night out dancing.
Why not give one of these exciting spots a try this weekend?
1. Public
The old gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall were given a new lease of life in 2017, when a new cocktail bar called Public opened there. The unique venue has earned a reputation as one of Britain's best cocktail bars, with acclaim too for the delicious selection of small plates it serves. The Surrey Street venue has previously been named the ‘best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, as well as winning the title of the UK’s Best Bar Food at the prestigious Class Awards. | Public Photo: Public
2. Lane7
Lane7 sits on a street off The Moor. It is unsuspecting from the outside but downstairs, the basement is buzzing. The Matilda Street venue was opened in December 2019 and is one of 13 in the country with six more coming soon.
The 20,000 sq ft venue is the ultimate hang-out spot with an array of arcade games - including Street Fighter, Daytona and Pac Man - darts, pool, shuffle and, of course, a nine lane bowling alley. | submit Photo: submit
3. Bunk
From the outside on Carver Street, only a red-coloured neon signs points to the entrance. A few steps lead down to the bar and the muffled music could be reminiscent of the hidden bars of the roaring twenties. Along with it’s quirky ambiance, the bar is famous for serving cocktails and chicken wings, plus a range of happy hour offers. | submit Photo: submit
4. Viper Rooms
Also on Carver Street, the contemporary venue is known for it’s range of cocktails and DJ sets. Yo can also venture downstairs to Lolas X Viper – a private self contained room with a fully stocked bar, VIP booths, dance floor, smoking area, cloakroom, toilets, selfie spots & DJ booth with a capacity of 350 people. | submit
