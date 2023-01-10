A piece of graffiti with a difference has appeared in Sheffield – praising Asda’s Scotch eggs for their value for money.

Images of the Scotch egg praise near Redmires Reservoir in S10 were shared to Twitter by user @GeorgeCritchley, showing a message, in white paint, which reads: “ASDA HAS THE BEST DEALS ON SCOTCH EGGS.”

Like many who interacted with the tweet, the original poster found the tag quite amusing. He said: “Saw some premium graffiti today. Another reason to love Sheffield.”

Asda has a range of Scotch egg options, from four packs and two packs to tubs of 12 or 16 savoury mini eggs. However, it does not appear the supermarket does do “THE BEST DEALS” on Scotch eggs afterall. A standard packet of two pork Scotch eggs comes to £1.02 at Asda, but Tesco are selling an identical product for just 85p. Tesco also sells an 18-pack of savoury pork mini eggs for £2.15, Asda sells the same product at the same price, but with only 16 mini eggs.

A graffiti tag in Sheffield has claimed Asda does the "best deals" on scotch eggs. Image: Twitter/@GeorgeCritchley

The tag was found near Redmires Reservoir and @GeorgeCritchley’s tweet has been viewed a whopping 37,400 times, tallying 443 likes, 55 retweets and a handful of replies. One reply recognised the consistent theme of graffiti in Sheffield and said: “Ah, Sheffield and it’s magnificent graffiti, always informative.”