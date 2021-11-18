Website Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers check them out.

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are the 291 Sheffield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of November 18, 2021.

1554Cathedral Church Of St Peter And St Paul, Church Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 1HA

1828 CafeMedical School, Beech Hill Road, Sheffield S10 2JF

Aagrah RestaurantUnit 1, Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG

Acorn Inn516 Burncross Road, Sheffield, S35 1SL

Admiral Rodney592 Loxley Road, Sheffield, S6 6RU

A & G Passenger Boats LtdVictoria Quays, Wharf Street, Victoria Quays, Sheffield S2 5SY

All Bar One13-15 Leopold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GY

Amici & Bici Cafe & Restaurant220 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL

Amigos Mexican Kitchen224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW

AMRC Training CentreHighfield Lane, Orgreave, Sheffield S60 5BL

Angelicas Tea and Cake78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT

Anne's Catering ServicesSheffield Magistrates Court, 5th Floor Castle Street, Sheffield S3 8LT

Aroma Coffee Shop28A Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS

Asia Palace114 School Road, Wales, Sheffield S26 5QJ

Astons RestaurantAston Springs Farm, Mansfield Road, Aston, Sheffield S26 5PQ

Atkinson Restaurant78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT

Awesome Walls SheffieldGarter Street, Sheffield, S4 7QX

Bankers Draft1-3 Market Place, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GH

Banner Cross Methodist Church12 Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, S11 9PE

Barburrito64 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Barry's Bar96-98 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LR

Belly BustersWharncliffe Industrial Estate, Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield S36 2UZ

Bills Restaurants LtdUnit 2 St Paul's Place, 121 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JX

Bistro500 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield, S4 8BS

Boost Juice Bars (UK) Ltd39 The Arcade, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EH

Boost Juice Bars (UK) LtdUnit MU1 Central Atrium, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Brigade Training CentreBeaver Hill Road, Sheffield, S13 7UB

Brook Bakery @ Deli Venture Limited18 Long Acre Close, Sheffield, S20 3FR

BrownsSt Paul's Chambers, 6 St Paul's Parade, Sheffield S1 2JL

Brunch BreakBeehive Works, 82-90 Milton Street, Sheffield S3 7WL

Brunswick Gardens VillageStation Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield S13 7RB

Burger King UK LtdBurger King, Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 2BP

Burton Street Foundation57 Burton Street, Sheffield, S6 2HH

Butler's Balti House44-46 Broad Lane, Sheffield, S1 4BT

Buzz Bingo299 Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, S2 5AU

Cello Coffee House212 Bocking Lane, Sheffield, S8 7BP

ChaoBaby55 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Chappuccino25 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield S35 2XE

Charles Square HamletCharles Square, High Green, Sheffield S35 4FS

Chef Hallam FurnivalFurnival Building, Furnival Street, Sheffield S1 4QS

Chiquito's Restaurant & BarChiquito, Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP

Chocolatte54 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 4HA

Chubby's26 Cambridge Street, Sheffield, S1 4HP

Churchills CafeCafe, Churchills, Newton Chambers Road, Sheffield S35 2PH

Cineworld CinemasValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF

City College ShopSheffield College, Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RL

Clocktower RestaurantHerries Road, Sheffield, S5 7AU

Coffee Apple Cafe508-510 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 2DU

Coffee RevolutionUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TG

Coffika412-416 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PJ

Compass GroupPomona House, 6 Pear Street, Sheffield S11 8JF

Consultant Caterers Ltd at LukLuk (Uk) Ltd, Waleswood Road, Kiveton Park, Wales Bar, Sheffield S26 5PN

Cosmo SheffieldUnit 2 City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield S1 2PT

CostaUnit 3 Cystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PJ

Costa552-554 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2LX

Cafe Massarella41 To 44 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL

Cafe Me `N` U831 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SQ

Caffe NeroUnit 1, 11-17 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GE

Costa Atlas10 Brightside Lane, Sheffield, S9 3YE

Costa CoffeeStore Unit 82a, 105 High Street, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Costa CoffeeUnits 15&16, Berkeley Precinct, 451 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PN

Costa Drive ThruPhase One, Vulcan Road, Sheffield S9 1EW

Costa @ NextUnit 6, M1 Distribution Centre, Vulcan Road, Sheffield S9 1EW

Costa @ W H SmithW H Smith Ltd, 44 High Street, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EN

Couch29-31 Campo Lane, Sheffield, S1 2EG

Courtyard CafeBanners Building, 620-636 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield S9 3QS

Cozy Corner Cafe52 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS

Craft & DoughUnit 1 Kelham Square, Kelham Island, Sheffield S3 8SD

Decks Bar36 Nursery Road, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4BU

Dee Dee'sUnit C, Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ

DJ's Sandwich BarBus Station, Sheffield Interchange, Pond Street, Sheffield S1 2BD

Dolly's Kitchen57 High Street, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1EE

Don Valley Hotel756 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RQ

Dore Cafe26 High Street, Dore, Sheffield S17 3GU

Dore Moor InnHathersage Road, Sheffield, S17 3AB

Dore Open Door Lunch ClubDore Old School, Savage Lane, Sheffield S17 3GW

Elmwood FarmBeighton Business Link Park, Old Colliery Way, Swallownest, Sheffield S20 1DJ

ELTC Oasis Cafe78 Hoyle Street, Sheffield, S3 7LG

Caffe Piazza18 Church Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GN

Casanova Ristorante200 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TG

El Toro129 Newbould Lane, Sheffield, S10 2PL

English Institute Of SportColeridge Road, Sheffield, S9 5DA

Eurest/Asda CafeAsda Stores Limited, Chaucer Road, Sheffield S5 8NH

Eurest-Compass Group UK & IrelandAsda, Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9LR

Firth Park Methodist ChurchStubbin Lane, Sheffield, S5 6QL

Five Guys3b The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Five Guys JV LimitedUnit 2 Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP

Flask EndWoodfall House, Woodfall Lane, Sheffield S6 6LB

Forge Dam CafeBrookhouse Hill, Sheffield, S10 3TE

Frankie & Benny's with Stacks and BirdboxFormer 60 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Frankie & Bennys with Stacks,Bird Box & Devonly PiesValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DX

Gala Club1 Kilner Way, Sheffield, S6 1NN

Gardeners RestLoxley Nurseries, Long Lane, Loxley, Sheffield S6 6RL

Gelato Passion300-302 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NA

Genting Club SheffieldSt Paul's Place, Arundel Gate, Sheffield S1 2PN

Georges143 Chaucer Road, Sheffield, S5 9QN

Gigi's Cucina139-141 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB

Giraffe65 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Goodfellas53 Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 1DA

Grill & GoUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN

Grosvenor CasinoQueens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DF

Hallam Methodist Lunch ClubBeacon Methodist Church at Nethergreen, 89 Nethergreen Road, Sheffield S11 7EH

Hammer & PincersRinginglow Road, Sheffield, S11 7PW

Hare & HoundsChurch Lane, Dore, Sheffield S17 3GR

Harpers4 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Harvester Meadowhall13 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centr, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Heeley City FarmRichards Road, Sheffield, S2 3DT

Henrys CafeFirst Start Building, Hucklow Road, Sheffield S5 6HH

Hill Fort RestaurantRoman Ridge, 2 Lavender Way, Sheffield S5 6DD

Hillsborough Arena SportsHillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, Middlewood Road, Sheffield S6 4HA

Hillsborough Leisure CentreBeulah Road, Sheffield, S6 2AN

Hollywood BowlValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP

Host ManagementNational Blood Service Sheffield Centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN

HSBCGriffin House, 41 Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 3GG

Hydra Tots8 Hydra Business Park, Nether Lane, Sheffield S35 9ZX

IC Cafe44 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield, S3 7RD

Ice SheffieldColeridge Road, Sheffield, S9 5DA

Inox DineStudent Union Building Level 5, Durham Road, Sheffield S10 2TQ

Interserve Catering ServicesXPO Logistics, Unit 3 Brookdale Road, Sheffield S35 2PW

Interserve Support ServiceB And Q, Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DR

IntervalUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TG

Irish Elders Luncheon ClubDuchess Road Community Centre, Shoreham Street, Sheffield S1 4SR

Jaflong Restaurant186-188 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TG

Karen's KitchenCS 4 The Moor Market, 77 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF

Kentucky Fried ChickenQueens Road, Sheffield, S2 4DL

Kentucky Fried Chicken872 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SH

Kentucky Fried Chicken801 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GF

La Gondola Restaurant33 Carver Street, Sheffield, S1 4FS

Lescar303 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZF

Lokanta478 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2QA

Love Coffee22 The Gallery, Meadowhall Cen, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1ER

Love Coffee33a Crystal Peaks, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PN

Lynne's CafeWorthing Road, Sheffield, S9 3JJ

Mama Mia Pepe378-380 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UG

Mamas and Leonies111-115 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JE

[email protected] Lodge, Archer Road, Sheffield S8 0LA

Marco's Restaurant870 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SH

Marks & SpencerUnits S T U V Crystal Peaks Retail Park, Drake House Way, Sheffield S20 7JL

Marks & Spencer plc19 Fargate, Sheffield, S1 1LF

Massarellas (Ground Floor)78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT

Maveli Restaurant223 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2GW

McDonalds (496)20-22 High Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GE

McDonalds RestaurantMc Donalds, 263 Coleford Road, Sheffield S9 5PA

McDonalds RestaurantMeadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ

McDonalds Restaurant Ltd885 Archer Road, Sheffield, S8 0JT

McDonalds Restaurants LtdUnit 55 Crystal Peaks Shopping, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PJ

McDonalds Restaurants LtdDrakehouse Retail Park, Drakehouse Crescent, Waterthorpe, Sheffield S20 7JJ

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd633 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GB

Mecca Bingo ClubMecca Bingo, Flat Street, Sheffield S1 2BA

Midshire Catering Services LimitedLongley Park Sixth Form College, Horninglow Road, Sheffield S5 6SG

Millhouses951 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 2QD

Mitie Catering Services LimitedUnit 1 Furnival Court, 12 Furnival Road, Sheffield S4 7YB

Mitie Catering Services Ltd (BSKYB)Sheffield Digital Campus Electric Works, 3 Concourse Way, Sheffield S1 2BJ

Monument Coffee LtdChurch Gates, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield S11 9PL

Mortimers Cafe20 Cross Street, Sheffield, S13 7JR

Nando'sUnit C Royal Plaza, West Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EW

Nando'sValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP

Nando's Chickenland Ltd502 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PY

Nando's RestaurantFormer 3 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Natural Spice123 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LD

New Barracks TavernNew Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield S6 2GA

Newgate Close Lunch ClubNewgate Hall, Newgate Close, Sheffield S35 4PE

Norfolk Park Catering LtdCentre In The Park, Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield S2 2PL

Northern PerkNorthern General Hospital, Herries Road, Sheffield S5 7AU

Nuffield Fitness & Wellbeing CentreNapier Street, Sheffield, S11 8HA

Nursery Tavern276 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PE

OCS LtdNunnery Square, 2 Sheffield Parkway, Sheffield S2 5DD

Odeon Cinema45-47 Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 1DL

Otto's344 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZP

Our Lady of Beauchief & St Thomas of Canterbury RC ChurchMeadow Head, Sheffield, S8 8BS

Park Centre CafePark Community Action, Samson Street, Sheffield S2 5QT

Parson HouseParsons House Farm, Houndkirk Road, Sheffield S11 7TW

Paulos82-84 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS

P&B Metal Components LimitedP And B Metal Components Ltd, Acres Hill Lane, Sheffield S9 4LR

Pizza Express54b The Oasis, Meadowhall Cent, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Pizza ExpressUnit 1 City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield S1 2LN

Pizza Express Ltd/Mac & WingsUnit 3, 483 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PP

Pizza Express/Mac & WingsValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP

Pizza Hut RestaurantUnit 1, Crystal Peaks Retail Park, Drake House Way, Sheffield S20 7JL

Pizza Hut RestaurantPizza Hut (Uk) Ltd, Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ

Pizza Hut Restaurant803 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GF

Places for People LeisureGraves Health & Sports Centre, Bochum Parkway, Sheffield S8 8JR

Play Corner851 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TH

Plough InnNew Road, Bradfield, Sheffield S6 6HW

P M Law LtdPm House, 250 Shepcote Lane, Sheffield S9 1TP

Pollys ParlourHillsborough Trinity Church, Middlewood Road, Sheffield S6 4HE

Ponds Forge Int. Sports CentrePonds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 1AA

Ranmoor Tandoori388 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD

RefreshUK Borders Agency Vulcan House, 6 Millsands, Sheffield S3 8NU

Rendezvous185 Baslow Road, Sheffield, S17 4DT

Revolution BarUnits 1-2 The Plaza, 6 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield S1 4JL

Ridgeway ArmsQuarry Hill, Sheffield, S20 5AZ

Rising Sun665 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S11 9ND

Rivelin Park CafeRivelin Valley Road, Sheffield, S6 5FE

Riverside Cafe80 Catch Bar Lane, Sheffield, S6 1TA

Rother Valley Country ParkMansfield Road, Waleswood, Sheffield S26 5PQ

Rowsha288 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TE

Rubys Cafe59 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 4GW

Sainsburys Customer CafeSainsbury's, Archer Road, Sheffield S8 0TD

SalliesCS 1 The Moor Market, 77 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF

SandwicheryFormer 480, Retford Road, Sheffield S13 9WE

Seasons Gallery & Gift Ltd290 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LP

Sette Colli RestoranteBradfield Road, Sheffield, S6 2BT

Sheaf Island209 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HW

Sheaf TrainingNorwood Drive, Sheffield, S5 7BH

Sheffield Central Deaf ClubVictoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JB

Sheffield City HallBarker's Pool, Sheffield, S1 2JA

Sheffield Health and Social CareFulwood House, 5 Old Fulwood Road, Sheffield S10 3TG

Sheffield Royal Society for the BlindFormer 5 Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind, Mappin Street, Sheffield S1 4DT

Sheffield Sports StadiumOwlerton Sports Stadium, Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2DE

Sheffield Trading Services (Unicus)The Diamond Building (The Diamond Kitchen), 32 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield S3 7RD

Skate Central1 Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DG

Soowe's Coffee Pot Cafe840 Barnsley Road, Sheffield, S5 0QG

SpoonUnit 1, 20 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0BL

Sportsman57 Benty Lane, Sheffield, S10 5NF

StarbucksFargate, Sheffield, S1 2HE

Starbucks19 The Gallery, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1ER

Starbucks Coffee Company2 The Arcade, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EH

St. Johns Abbeydale ChurchSt John's Church, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield S17 3LF

St Maries Catholic CathedralSt Maries Roman Catholic Church, Norfolk Row, Sheffield S1 2PA

St Marys Community CentreBramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4QZ

Stocksbridge Golf ClubStocksbridge And District Golf Club, 30 Royd Lane, Sheffield S36 2RZ

St Wilfrid's CentreSt Wilfrid's Day Centre, 524 Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DT

Subway208 West Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EU

Subway313 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8NX

Subway Sandwiches21 Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB

Swann Morton LtdPenn Works, Owlerton Green, Sheffield S6 2BJ

Tesco Family Dining LtdTesco Stores Ltd, Abbeydale Drive, Sheffield S7 2QB

TGI Friday's52 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

TGI Fridays SheffieldT.G.I. Friday's, Sheffield Road, Tinsley, Sheffield S9 2YL

The BelfryEckington Road, Sheffield, S20 1EQ

The Big AppleOld Sheffield Road, Canklow, Rotherham S60 1DE

The Big TopsTodwick Road Industrial Estate, Bookers Way, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 3SH

The Birley Hotel66 Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, S12 4WF

The Copper Kettle45 Copper Street, Sheffield, S3 7AG

The Crescent11/15 Broomhall Road, Robert Winston Building, Sheffield S10 2BP

The Edge Cafe30 Endcliffe Crescent, Sheffield, S10 3ED

The Francis Newton7 Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, S10 2LA

The Friends Sunday Cafe at Ulley Country ParkUlley Country Park, Pleasley Road, Aughton, Sheffield S26 3XL

The Green Room Coffee Lounge and DeliUnit 2, 1 Europa View, Sheffield S9 1XH

The Hardy PickTyzack House, 6 Broadfield Close, Sheffield S8 0XN

The Harlequin108 Nursery Street, Sheffield, S3 8GG

The Hidden Gem @ Work LimitedBents Green Workshops, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 7TB

The Howard57 Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 2LW

The Indus RestaurantSheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster DN12 2BT

The Jessop CafeJessop West, 1 Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield S3 7RA

The KitchenEvo-Group K House, Europa Link, Sheffield S9 1XU

The Law Courts/Sheffield Combined CourtsThe Law Courts, 50 West Bar, Sheffield S3 8PA

The Oakes Holiday CentreOakes Park, Norton Lane, Sheffield S8 8BA

The Old House113/117 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB

The Old Rectory/ Scott James [email protected] Old RectoryThe Old Rectory, 402b Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9BZ

The Old School Community CafePaces Centre, Pack Horse Lane, Sheffield S35 3HY

The ParkThe Park Hotel, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield S6 4EB

The Parlour CafeSheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Sheffield S10 2FB

The Porter Brook565 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR

The Rawson SpringLangsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2LN

The Salvation ArmySalvation Army, Duke Street, Park Hill, Sheffield S2 5QP

The Sheffield Town Hall (Cafe\Conference Kitchen)Town Hall, Pinstone Street, Sheffield S1 2HH

The SherwoodBirley Moor Road, Sheffield, S12 4WG

The Source CafeThe Source, 300 Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EA

The Street Food Chef90 Arundel Street, Sheffield, S1 4RE

The Terminus Cafe232 Lowedges Road, Sheffield, S8 7JB

The View Deli Student Union BuildingUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN

The Vintage Tack Room at Aston Springs FarmAston Springs Farm, Mansfield Road, Aston, Sheffield S26 5PQ

The Whaletown Coffee CompanyFormer 227, Crookes, Sheffield S10 1TE

Thornberry Animal SanctuaryThe Stables, Todwick Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 3SE

Tropical Butterfly House LimitedTropical Butterfly House,Wildlife & Falconry Centre, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ

Turnaround Cafe at White WillowsWhite Willows, 70 Dyche Road, Sheffield S8 8DS

UNCLE SAM'S CHUCK WAGON LIMITED298 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PE

Union Hotel1 Union Road, Sheffield, S11 9EF

University Arms197 Brook Hill, Sheffield, S3 7HG

Upper CrustSheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 2BP

Venus Restaurant1-3 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PL

Victoria Hall CafeVictoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JB

Virgin Media Eurest ServicesEvolution House, 1 Chippingham Street, Sheffield S9 3SE

Vitos284 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TE

WagamamaUnit 2, Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG

Wagamama54a The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

WalkaboutCarver Street, Sheffield, S1 4FS

Warehouse Demo ServicesUnit 8, Parkway Business Park, Parkway Drive, Sheffield S9 4WU

WasabiSabi227a London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NF

Wellies140 Charles Street, Sheffield, S1 2NE

Welwyn Court Sheltered Scheme1 Welwyn Court, 71 Jaunty Lane, Sheffield S12 3DL

West 10376 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD

Wilsons Cafe Also Wilson Carlile Centre Church ArmyThe Wilson Carlile Centre, 50 Cavendish Street, Sheffield S3 7RZ

Woodseats Palace692-696 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SD

Workshop1 Amberley Street, Sheffield, S96 5XD

Yates's2-6 Cambridge Street, Sheffield, S1 4HP

Yo! Sushi1 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL

Yummies Sandwich BarFormer 2, Orgreave Drive, Sheffield S13 9NR

Zest Community CafeZest Centre, 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield S6 3NA

1. pjimage (8).jpg Hundreds of cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and eating places in Sheffield have won a coveted five-star hygiene award from the city council. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Great Gardeners The Gardeners Rest community-owned pub Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, Sheffield, seen here winning two Pub of the Year awards from Sheffield CAMRA in 2019, also has an Elite five-star hygiene award from Scores on the Doors Photo: John Beardshaw Photo Sales

3. Admirable Admiral Rodney The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, Sheffield has an Elite five-star rating for scoring top on three consecutive inspections. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

4. Spotless Sallies Sallies cafe at the Moor Market food hall in Sheffield city centre is another proud holder of an Elite five-star hygiene award. Staff are pictured here in 2017 Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales