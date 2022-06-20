Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza will open it’s doors to the public on Saturday, July 2.

The owners are describing the restaurant as a ‘relaxed neighbourhood pizzeria’ which will be located at the former Lonestar Site in Division Street.

The opening date has been revealed for a new Sheffield restaurant which is giving away 5000 free pizzas!

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is giving people in the city the chance to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house.

There will be 5000 pizzas up for grabs and to be in with a chance of getting yours, you will just have to sign up on the restaurant’s website at https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/pizzerias/divisionstreetsheffield

Victoria Eyres, general manager of Rudy’s Sheffield, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to bringing Rudy’s to Sheffield this summer and can’t wait to fire up the oven.

"I get the keys next week and can’t wait to meet the local community.”

Creating light and classic Neapolitan pizza since 2015, with the original Rudy’s situated in Ancoats, Manchester, the pizzeria has since opened sites in Leeds, Greater Manchester, Soho, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Rudy’s promises to follow the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza.

The restaurant’s dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours.

It will be cooked in wood fired ovens for just 60 seconds, all in accordance with Neapolitan pizza tradition, leaving it soft and floppy with a leopard patterned crust.

Quality ingredients will be imported twice a week from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.