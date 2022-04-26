Described as a ‘relaxed neighbourhood pizzeria’, the eatery will open at the former Lonestar Coffee Bar and Kitchen site in Division Street in June.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is giving people in the city the chance to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudy's Pizza is coming to Sheffield.

There will be 5000 pizzas up for grabs and to be in with a chance of getting yours, you will just have to sign up on the restaurant’s website at rudyspizza.co.uk/sheffield.

Victoria, general manager of Rudy’s Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited to bring Rudy’s to Sheffield and getting to know the local community.

"It won’t be long before we are able to fire up the oven and serve delicious Neapolitan pizza. As a team we can’t wait to become part of city life.”

The restaurant chain launched in in Ancoats, Manchester, in 2015 and has since opened sites in Leeds, Greater Manchester, Soho, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The restaurant is giving away 5000 free pizzas. Photo by Jack Kirwin -JK Photography-

Their pizzas are inspired by the Italian city of Naples, which is said to be where the Margarita originated in 1889.

Diners can expect classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese.

Rudy’s say they believe ‘Neapolitan pizza to be the best in the world’ and will be using dough made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours.

Chefs will also use ingredients imported twice a week from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

Kitchen staff will also be following authentic Neapolitan cooking techniques.

They have pledged to make the dough fresh on site every day and to cook it in wood fired ovens for just 60 seconds, all in accordance with Neapolitan pizza tradition.

This ensures the crust will be left soft and floppy with a leopard patterned cornichon (crust).

Rudy’s are also recruiting pizzaioli – a chef who specialises in making pizzas – and a front-of-house team.