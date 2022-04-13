Public: Sheffield bar in former men's toilets named best in South Yorkshire

Tucked away underneath the city’s Victorian-era Town Hall, and located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, Public has received numerous accolades since first opening a few years ago.

The Surrey Street venue has previously been named the ‘best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, as well as winning the title of the UK’s Best Bar Food at the Class Awards.

Public has been named the best bar in South Yorkshire.

And now, it has been named the best bar in South Yorkshire at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

Staff from Public will be invited to a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square in London on Wednesday, June 22.

The 15 regional winners and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year Award will be revealed at the event, so Public could be in line for one or even two more gongs.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which will host the event, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

One of the cocktails at Public.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question."

While Public boasts an impressive selection of beers and wines, it has become best-known for its cocktail menu.