The Red Lion, on Sheffield Road in Todwick, will eventually reopen as part of the Chef and Brewer Collection of pubs and will be completely transformed. The pub’s general manager, Craig White, said: “The Red Lion is an established and popular location for so many and it’s exciting to see it undergo such a significant refurbishment, which will come with so many benefits. We can’t wait to welcome our customers, both old and new, back through our doors just in time for Christmas to enjoy a more premium offering in a warm and luxurious environment.”

The refurbishment will create a ‘more luxurious, country setting’ for customers, with new external signage, a fresh colour scheme and the outdoor garden patio being doubled in size. The entire pub will also get new flooring, furniture, furnishings and lighting.

As the Red Lion is a pub and hotel, all 30 of the venue’s hotel rooms will be revamped as well. They will have a ‘top to bottom makeover’ with new carpets, wallpaper, furniture and bathrooms, with the hotel reception being redone so it is brought in line with the pub’s country theme.

The Red Lion in Todwick is closing in preparation for a massive seven-figure refurbishment.