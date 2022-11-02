The Oakbrook Road venue won top prize at the Westside and Southside Restaurant of the Year 2022, for venues in Sheffield and Derbyshire.

Chef Tom Lawson and Alistair Myers bought the restaurant in November 2013. In 2021 they then handed the reins to long term manager Ben Ward and head chef Dan Conlon.

It is the latest boost for the venue this year, as Rafters has won three AA Rosettes, and two wine list awards in the annual AA Hospitality Awards earlier this Autumn.

Ben Ward, restaurant manager, said: “We’re so happy to have received this award, the team works really hard and always strives for excellence, we’ve had an incredible year so far and I’m really excited to see what comes next.”

Head chef Dan Conlon added: “After a tough few years the team deserves this and it’s a credit to all of our hard work and dedication.”