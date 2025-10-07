As temperatures get a little bit colder, some of us may be more inclined to head into a warm and welcoming pub or restaurant for a bite to eat.
But it doesn’t have to break the bank.
During October, there are a selection of eateries offering discounts and deals including; free pizza, free kids meals, 50% off, and more.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals on offer this month.
1. ASK Italian
ASK Italian has a free pizza offer which is available every Wednesday from October 1 to October 22, between 2pm and 5pm. To claim, customers must visit the ASK Italian website every Monday and download a code. The pizzas available include its Classic and Prima range. ASK Italian is also offering a free Sticky Coffee pudding to ASK Perks members this month. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com
2. Bella Italia
Bella Italia has a ‘bring your own pasta’ donation scheme this month, which will give customers an opportunity to enjoy a free pasta for one day only. On Wednesday October 15, customers can bring a packet of pasta into the restaurant to donate, and will receive a free pasta dish. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com
3. Carluccio’s
Carluccio's is offering a 50% discount on main meals at selected restaurants. The deal is available until Friday October 31. | Tripadvisor-Carluccio's
4. Frankie & Benny’s
Frankie & Benny’s is offering customers who spend £30 or more a discount of £15 off their bill during October. Customers must sign up and receive a code to redeem. The offer is available Sunday to Thursday until Sunday October 19. | Trevor Benbrook - stock.adobe.com