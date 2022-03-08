Popular Sheffield vegan restaurant selling Middle Eastern street food a hit with Google reviewers set to close premises

Just Falafs, a vegetarian/vegan eatery that specialises in home made food including hummus and falafel, will be moving out of it’s premises in Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook.

The restaurant operators made the announcement on Facebook, in which they said: “We are very sorry to have to let you know that due to the financial pressures of rising costs, we are moving out of our premises on 87 Chesterfield Road at the end of March.

Just Falafs has been popular with customers.

"We will have the next three weeks trading at the premises on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and our last day will be Saturday, March 26.

"It would be really great to see all of our loyal, lovely customers before we go to serve you some delicious vegan Middle Eastern food.

“We will let you know our future plans as soon as we can and it would be great to see you in whatever endeavours we pursue in the future.”

A number of customers took to Facebook to express their sadness.

Becky Churcher said she was “very sad to read this.”

Paula Marley added: “Wishing you all the best and hopefully see you rise from the ashes in to a new enterprise.”

Jo Shovelton-Fullick said: “I’m so sorry the latest financial challenges have proved too much. Good luck.”

The restaurant has proven a hit with many customers, and it has an average score of 4.7 stars based on 214 Google reviews.